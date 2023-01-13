The VCU Rams take on the Dayton Flyers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our VCU Dayton prediction and pick. Find out how to watch VCU Dayton.

VCU has won four of its last five games. The Rams have scored those four wins by margins of 13 points or more. They pulled a clunker against Duquesne but then rebounced to win handily over Davidson and Loyola Chicago. VCU had a tendency earlier in the season to start games very slowly and scramble late in games, sometimes winning and sometimes falling short. VCU hasn’t eliminated that bad habit, but it has reduced its prevalance. That’s a good sign heading into a crucial Atlantic 10 game at Dayton. The Rams know they can’t keep digging a ditch early in games. Climbing out of trouble isn’t a sustainable way to go through a full season in any sport.

Dayton is actually on a bigger roll than VCU, even though both teams are 12-5 entering this battle. The Flyers have won each of their last five games, all by margins of 12 points or more. The Flyers beat the Duquesne team which picked off VCU. They more recently defeated Saint Joseph’s and Fordham to move to 4-0 in the Atlantic 10, one game ahead of 3-1 VCU. The stage is set for a significant battle at the top of the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the VCU-Dayton College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: VCU-Dayton Odds

VCU Rams: +7.5 (-110)

Dayton Flyers: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 129.5 (-110)

Under: 129.5 (-110)

How To Watch VCU vs. Dayton

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. PT

Why VCU Could Cover the Spread

This team has improved on an overall level, but more specifically, it has displayed better habits and has reduced its “bad start” problem from the first few months of the season. If one is to identify a core characteristic of Virginia Commonwealth basketball over the past decade or so, it is relentless tenacity. VCU applies consistent defensive pressure. That attacking mentality on defense might not always work, and if an opponent has elite guards, VCU can look relatively toothless on defense for periods of time. Yet, the Rams count on being able to find weak spots in an opponent’s offense over the course of 40 minutes. They look for chances to run the floor off turnovers, and if an opponent falters, the Rams pounce and go on a big run. They average over nine steals per game this season. The 40-minute mentality of this team also lends itself to being fresher and fitter late in games. This is why, even when VCU wasn’t playing particularly well in the early weeks of the season, the Rams were able to rescue some close games in the final minutes of regulation. That’s a great identity to have heading into a tough road game in the A-10.

Why Dayton Could Cover the Spread

The Flyers are at home. They have more talent than VCU does. VCU wants to wear down opponents, but Dayton has eight players who play at least 23 minutes per game. That is a sign of considerable depth. Some programs might play 10 players 15 minutes per game, and that’s not bad, but having eight guys who can play over 20 minutes per game keeps the starting five fresh, which is exactly how a team can stand up to VCU’s relentless pressure. Dayton is uniquely positioned to prevent VCU from finding that weak spot in an opponent, a period of fatigue late in the second half which can often swing a game’s outcome. Dayton will stand strong and not flinch against VCU’s defensive pressure. That’s the whole ballgame here.

Final VCU-Dayton Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game, but if you insist on a pick, lean to VCU since the spread is relatively large for two teams with 12-5 records.

