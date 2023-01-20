The VCU Rams take on the Richmond Spiders. Check out our college basketball odds series for our VCU Richmond prediction and pick. Find out how to watch VCU Richmond.

Here we go. This is the Battle of Richmond, always one of the most intense college basketball games of every season and every Atlantic 10 campaign. Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Richmond are both located in the same city. It’s a point of pride and a fight for local bragging rights when these two teams meet on the hardwood. Games between these teams are always contentious, fierce and intense, creating one of the better, more entertaining viewing experiences for neutral parties, college basketball junkies, casual sports fans, and of course, Richmond residents.

What adds to the quality of this latest Battle of Richmond is that both teams are in the hunt for the Atlantic 10 regular-season championship. VCU is 5-1 in the Atlantic 10 while Richmond is 4-2. Both teams have won four of their last five and are trying to ride momentum into this particular showdown.

Why VCU Could Cover the Spread

The Rams are clearly a much better team than they were in the early part of the season. VCU’s story is a story of evolution and growth. This team was falling behind opponents quite regularly in the first four to six weeks of the season. VCU was knocked off by Temple and Jacksonville in consecutive games in early December. Those are two relatively mediocre teams. VCU should defeat them if the Rams are anything close to being an Atlantic 10 title contender, but the team faltered in each of those contests. It was gut-check time for everyone in the locker room.

The Rams responded. They are 9-1 since the loss to Jacksonville in the first week of December. In their last seven wins, six have been by 13 points or more. This team is drilling its opponents and is not fooling around in the first 20 to 30 minutes of games, which is what it did for much of the first five weeks of the season.

We also have to point out that VCU won on the road at Dayton. That is likely the toughest Atlantic 10 road win anyone in the conference will claim all season. VCU is ready for this road test against the Richmond Spiders.

Why Richmond Could Cover the Spread

The Spiders don’t have as good a record as VCU, but keep in mind that they have won four of five games, just as VCU has. Also, Richmond is aware that it won the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship one season ago. This team knows how to turn it on when it counts. Richmond knows that with an 11-8 record, it has zero margin for error in terms of making its case to reach the NCAA Tournament. Urgency will be Richmond’s friend in this game. Of course beating VCU is a central goal. The flames and passions of a rivalry game will burn brightly in this contest. Yet, Richmond’s added desperation will enhance the Spiders’ performance.

Final VCU-Richmond Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. It’s very likely to come down to the final 30 seconds, which makes the game a coin flip. That’s not the kind of game anyone should bet on.

Final VCU-Richmond Prediction & Pick: Richmond -1.5