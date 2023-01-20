The Villanova Wildcats take on the St. John’s Red Storm. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Villanova St. John’s prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Villanova St. John’s.

The St. John’s Red Storm might be coming back to life. This team looked dead as a doornail after losing three games in a row to Seton Hall, Marquette and Providence, giving up at least 83 points in all three of those contests. The Johnnies, who lost to Iowa State in nonconference play and generally didn’t do anything to warrant inclusion in the NCAA Tournament, were quickly running out of opportunities to make a statement. They definitely made one this past Sunday. They went into New England and shocked Connecticut, dealing the Huskies one of several stinging losses in recent weeks. St. John’s scored 85 points, the latest offensive explosion for a team which has scored at least 77 points in each of its last four games. St. John’s coach Mike Anderson has not had a successful tenure in New York, and it is very true that just when things begin to look hopeful for St. John’s, the Red Storm have typically faltered under his leadership. Maybe this time might be different, however. That’s certainly what Anderson and SJU fans are hoping for as they prepare to meet the Villanova Wildcats.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Villanova-St. John’s College Basketball odds:

College Basketball Odds: Villanova-St. John's Odds

Villanova Wildcats: +4.5 (-118)

St. John’s Red Storm: -4.5 (-104)

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How To Watch Villanova vs. St. John’s

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Villanova Could Cover the Spread

This St. John’s team is a big tease, and previous seasons say the same thing. St. John’s is a team which will score one or two really impressive wins and gain some attention in the Big East, only to then regress and fall back to the NIT instead of making the NCAA Tournament. It has been really hard for the Red Storm to make the NCAA Tournament in recent seasons. No matter who the coach is, or which season it is, or which teams are elite in the Big East Conference, St. John’s produces erratic basketball which gets its fans’ hopes up (when the times are good) and then dashes them. St. John’s, if it does something great in recent years, immediately squanders whatever benefits or positive momentum it might have had. On that basis, Villanova is a good choice to cover the spread. We also have to note that Villanova already defeated St. John’s this season, winning at home in Philadelphia, 78-63, on December 21. Villanova might not be a very good team this season, but it was definitely miles better than St. John’s. If Villanova is 19 points worse in this game than it was a month ago, it will still cover the spread. Think about that.

Why St. John’s Could Cover the Spread

The Red Storm are a very different team compared to the group which face-planted against Villanova one month ago. The Johnnies have grown up since then. Their win over UConn in New England was an eye-opener. This team is definitely improving, and it has gotten over the shock of losing three straight games. St. John’s will attack this game with confidence and decisiveness. That should be enough against a Villanova team which has lost three of its last four, and whose sole win in that stretch was a narrow win over Georgetown, the worst power conference team in major college basketball this year.

Final Villanova-St. John’s Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. Neither team is reliable or trustworthy.

Final Villanova-St. John’s Prediction & Pick: St. John’s -4.5