The Washington State Cougars take on the UCLA Bruins. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Washington State UCLA prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Washington State UCLA.

The college basketball season has featured a number of very interesting turning points, moments which — had they gone the other way — might have significantly altered the course of a whole season for each of the teams involved. One such hinge point was UCLA’s comeback win at Washington State in Pullman on Friday, December 30. UCLA was down big early, and it still trailed by mutiple possessions for a good chunk of the second half. However, the Bruins were able to lock down Washington State’s offense in the final several minutes. They made a furious late rally and pulled out a 67-66 win. That result deflated Wazzu and set back the Cougars, setting a very negative tone for a season full of missed opportunities in the Palouse. Meanwhile, that win is the difference between UCLA being in first place in the Pac-12 — by one game over Arizona and USC — and being tied in the standings with Arizona owning the head-to-head tiebreaker. Mindful of that game, UCLA will try to play a much more complete game in the rematch. Washington State will try to get a split of the season series.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Washington State-UCLA College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Washington State-UCLA Odds

Washington State Cougars: +11.5 (-110)

UCLA Bruins: -11.5 (-110)

Over: 128.5 (-110)

Under: 128.5 (-110)

How To Watch Washington State vs. UCLA

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: Pac-12 Now

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Washington State Could Cover the Spread

The Cougars have lost a lot of close games this season, but the key point is that they have played a lot of close games. They have also battled good teams on even terms, as shown in the one-point loss to UCLA. The Cougars might not win nearly as many games outright as they could or should, but they’re usually a very pesky opponent which stays in the fight and doesn’t get blown out. Washington State led USC by one point with just over four minutes left in regulation on Thursday night. WSU trailed Arizona by a very small margin late in the second half of a loss to the Wildcats in Pullman a few weeks ago. Washington State took Utah to overtime at home in December. Even when the Cougars aren’t winning, they are keeping games close. This is a large spread, and WSU can cover it.

Why UCLA Could Cover the Spread

The Bruins got out to an early 22-8 lead over Washington on Thursday and then seemed to hit the cruise control setting, gliding to a less-than-impressive nine-point win over the Huskies. You know that UCLA head coach Mick Cronin expects a lot more from this team, which is in line for a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and is fully expected by fans to make the Final Four. UCLA can indeed play so much better than what it showed against Washington. Look for the Bruins to take out their frustrations and deliver a complete game against Wazzu which blows the doors off the Cougars.

Final Washington State-UCLA Prediction & Pick

Washington State doesn’t fade away. The Cougars might not win, but they bother their opponents. We saw this in the USC game the other night. WSU lost but was up by one point with nearly four minutes left in regulation. Washington State won by 13 at Arizona in early January. WSU getting double-digit points is an invitation to take the Cougars.

Final Washington State-UCLA Prediction & Pick: Washington State +11.5