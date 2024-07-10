EA Sports released the top 100 player ratings in College Football 25, as players can now view the new roster page. With College Football 25 releasing next week, fans and players alike will want to know who they can rely on come Gameday. And then of course, there's popular players around the league like Shedeur Sanders, who's ratings we know everyone will dissect. So, who are the best players in College Football 25? Let's find out.

Who Are The Top 10 Best Players in College Football 25? – Roster Reveal

According to EA Sports, the following players will be the top 10 highest rated players in College Football 25:

Will Johnson, Michigan CB – 96 OVR Will Campbell, LSU LT – 96 OVR Ollie Gordon II – OSU HB – 96 OVR James Pearce Jr. – Tennessee RE – 95 OVR Caleb Downs – Ohio State FS – 95 OVR Travis Hunter – Colorado WR – 95 OVR Malaki Starks – Georgia FS – 95 OVR Mason Graham – Michigan DT – 95 OVR Quinshon Judkins – Ohio State HB – 95 OVR Tate Ratledge – Georgia RG – 95 OVR

The list contains six different player attributes, all of which feed into the player's overall rating. For example, LSU's Will Campbell has 94 strength with 97 awareness, which helps him earn a 96 OVR. Travis Hunter's high jump, speed, and acceleration ratings make him great for both offensive and defensive play. Whether you put him at corner or WR, rest assured he'll make your life much easier in Dynasty.

Of course, this list also represents an extremely small fraction of all the total players in the game. Well over 10,000 players have opted-in to College Football 25, and we'll get to see all their ratings very soon.

The six different attributes listed on the website include:

Overall – Indicates a player's rating based on all of their attributes

Speed – How fast a player moves

Acceleration – How fast a player can reach their top speed

Strength – Indicates the overall strength of a player (helps with blocking)

Awareness – Indicates a player's awareness of the on-field surroundings (Great stat for offensive linemen)

Jump – A player's ability to jump (Receiver or Corner's ability to jump for a ball in the air. Helps in contested catching situations.)

College Football 25's player progression system is also different now than it was before.

Overall, that includes all the major information on the new College Football 25 Roster and Ratings reveal. Feel free to explore the Ratings page, which includes all sorts of filters. You can filter players based off their team, conference, position, rank, rating, and more. And now, we await the final reveal before College Football 25 launches, which includes information about Road To Glory.

In the meantime, feel free to take a look back at some of the info revealed so far. From the recent gameplay First Look, to the Ultimate Team Deep Dive, there's been a lot of information to unpack this week!

