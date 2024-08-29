The College Football 25 Ultimate Team Season 2 Release Date is upon us, with new Field Pass Rewards and tons of new content to keep Ultimate Fans grinding for new player items. Furthermore, players can level up their Field Pass to earn free items and improve their team. Therefore, let's take a look at the Release Date for Season 2 of College Football 25 Ultimate Team.

College Football 25 Season 2 Release Date

The College Football 25 Ultimate Team Season 2 Release Date is Thursday, August 29th, 2024. Overall, the newest season adds new rewards like player packs, coins, and much more. Therefore, we listed all rewards below!

All College Football 25 Ultimate Team Season 2 Rewards

FIELD PASS LEVEL FIELD PASS REWARD 2 1,000 Coins 3 Uncommon Strat Item Pack . 4 1,000 Coins 5 83 OVR BND Player Fantasy Pack . 6 1,000 Coins 7 Uniform Pack . 8 Rare Strat Item Pack 9 1,000 Coins . 10 BND Season 2 Uncommon Player Fantasy Pack

11 Team Playbook Pack 12 1,000 Coins 13 84 OVR BND Player Fantasy Pack 14 Uncommon Strat Item Pack 15 BND Season 2 Uncommon Player Fantasy Pack 16 1,000 Coins 17 Stadium Pack 18 85 OVR BND Player Fantasy Pack 19 Team Pack 20 86 OVR BND Player Fantasy Pack

21 1,500 Coins 22 Uniform Pack 23 87 OVR BND Season 2 Player Fantasy Pack 24 1,500 Coins 25 86 OVR BND Player Fantasy Pack 26 1,500 Coins 27 Stadium Pack 28 BND Season 2 Uncommon Player Fantasy Pack 29 Uncommon Strat Item Pack 30 87 OVR BND Season 2 Player Fantasy Pack

31 Team Playbook Pack 32 2,000 Coins 33 BND Season 2 Uncommon Player Fantasy Pack 34 2,000 Coins 35 BND Season 2 Rare Player Fantasy Pack 36 2,000 Coins 37 Team Pack 38 87 OVR BND Player Fantasy Pack 39 Uncommon Strat Item Pack 40 BND Season 2 Rare Player Fantasy Pack

41 3,000 Coins 42 Team Playbook Pack 43 87 OVR BND Season 2 Player Fantasy Pack 44 3,000 Coins 45 87 OVR BND Player Fantasy Pack 46 Team Pack 47 Uncommon Strat Item Pack 48 87 OVR BND Season 2 Player Fantasy Pack 49 3,000 Coins 50 90 OVR BND Caullin Lacy

51 Season 2 Escalation Token 52 3,000 Coins 53 Team Pack 54 BND Season 2 Rare Player Fantasy Pack 55 Team Playbook Pack 56 3,000 Coins 57 BND Season 2 Rare Player Fantasy Pack 58 Team Pack 59 Uncommon Strat Item Pack 60 BND Season 2 Rare Player Fantasy Pack

How To Level Up The Field Pass in College Football 25 Ultimate Team

To level up your Field Pass, you need to Earn Season XP and level up your Field Pass. Essentially, you need to play games and complete Daily, Weekly, and Milestone objectives. Furthermore, Program Weeklies offer additional ways to earn XP and level up your Field Pass.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the College Football 25 Season 2 Release Date and Rewards. Furthermore, feel free to check out the latest Title Update, which offers plenty of improvements. Additionally, expect more updates throughout the season to improve your experience.

Lastly, for more gaming and NCAAF news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info