The College Football 25 Ultimate Team Season 2 Release Date is upon us, with new Field Pass Rewards and tons of new content to keep Ultimate Fans grinding for new player items. Furthermore, players can level up their Field Pass to earn free items and improve their team. Therefore, let's take a look at the Release Date for Season 2 of College Football 25 Ultimate Team.

College Football 25 Season 2 Release Date

The College Football 25 Ultimate Team Season 2 Release Date is Thursday, August 29th, 2024. Overall, the newest season adds new rewards like player packs, coins, and much more. Therefore, we listed all rewards below!

All College Football 25 Ultimate Team Season 2 Rewards

FIELD PASS LEVELFIELD PASS REWARD
21,000 Coins
3Uncommon Strat Item Pack.
41,000 Coins
583 OVR BND Player Fantasy Pack.
61,000 Coins
7Uniform Pack.
8Rare Strat Item Pack
91,000 Coins.
10BND Season 2 Uncommon Player Fantasy Pack
11Team Playbook Pack
121,000 Coins
1384 OVR BND Player Fantasy Pack
14Uncommon Strat Item Pack
15BND Season 2 Uncommon Player Fantasy Pack
161,000 Coins
17Stadium Pack
1885 OVR BND Player Fantasy Pack
19Team Pack
2086 OVR BND Player Fantasy Pack
211,500 Coins
22Uniform Pack
2387 OVR BND Season 2 Player Fantasy Pack
241,500 Coins
2586 OVR BND Player Fantasy Pack
261,500 Coins
27Stadium Pack
28BND Season 2 Uncommon Player Fantasy Pack
29Uncommon Strat Item Pack
3087 OVR BND Season 2 Player Fantasy Pack
31Team Playbook Pack
322,000 Coins
33BND Season 2 Uncommon Player Fantasy Pack
342,000 Coins
35BND Season 2 Rare Player Fantasy Pack
362,000 Coins
37Team Pack
3887 OVR BND Player Fantasy Pack
39Uncommon Strat Item Pack
40BND Season 2 Rare Player Fantasy Pack
413,000 Coins
42Team Playbook Pack
4387 OVR BND Season 2 Player Fantasy Pack
443,000 Coins
4587 OVR BND Player Fantasy Pack
46Team Pack
47Uncommon Strat Item Pack
4887 OVR BND Season 2 Player Fantasy Pack
493,000 Coins
5090 OVR BND Caullin Lacy
51Season 2 Escalation Token
523,000 Coins
53Team Pack
54BND Season 2 Rare Player Fantasy Pack
55Team Playbook Pack
563,000 Coins
57BND Season 2 Rare Player Fantasy Pack
58Team Pack
59Uncommon Strat Item Pack
60BND Season 2 Rare Player Fantasy Pack
How To Level Up The Field Pass in College Football 25 Ultimate Team

To level up your Field Pass, you need to Earn Season XP and level up your Field Pass. Essentially, you need to play games and complete Daily, Weekly, and Milestone objectives. Furthermore, Program Weeklies offer additional ways to earn XP and level up your Field Pass.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the College Football 25 Season 2 Release Date and Rewards. Furthermore, feel free to check out the latest Title Update, which offers plenty of improvements. Additionally, expect more updates throughout the season to improve your experience.

