The College Football 25 Ultimate Team Season 2 Release Date is upon us, with new Field Pass Rewards and tons of new content to keep Ultimate Fans grinding for new player items. Furthermore, players can level up their Field Pass to earn free items and improve their team. Therefore, let's take a look at the Release Date for Season 2 of College Football 25 Ultimate Team.
College Football 25 Season 2 Release Date
The College Football 25 Ultimate Team Season 2 Release Date is Thursday, August 29th, 2024. Overall, the newest season adds new rewards like player packs, coins, and much more. Therefore, we listed all rewards below!
All College Football 25 Ultimate Team Season 2 Rewards
|FIELD PASS LEVEL
|FIELD PASS REWARD
|2
|1,000 Coins
|3
|Uncommon Strat Item Pack.
|4
|1,000 Coins
|5
|83 OVR BND Player Fantasy Pack.
|6
|1,000 Coins
|7
|Uniform Pack.
|8
|Rare Strat Item Pack
|9
|1,000 Coins.
|10
|BND Season 2 Uncommon Player Fantasy Pack
|11
|Team Playbook Pack
|12
|1,000 Coins
|13
|84 OVR BND Player Fantasy Pack
|14
|Uncommon Strat Item Pack
|15
|BND Season 2 Uncommon Player Fantasy Pack
|16
|1,000 Coins
|17
|Stadium Pack
|18
|85 OVR BND Player Fantasy Pack
|19
|Team Pack
|20
|86 OVR BND Player Fantasy Pack
|21
|1,500 Coins
|22
|Uniform Pack
|23
|87 OVR BND Season 2 Player Fantasy Pack
|24
|1,500 Coins
|25
|86 OVR BND Player Fantasy Pack
|26
|1,500 Coins
|27
|Stadium Pack
|28
|BND Season 2 Uncommon Player Fantasy Pack
|29
|Uncommon Strat Item Pack
|30
|87 OVR BND Season 2 Player Fantasy Pack
|31
|Team Playbook Pack
|32
|2,000 Coins
|33
|BND Season 2 Uncommon Player Fantasy Pack
|34
|2,000 Coins
|35
|BND Season 2 Rare Player Fantasy Pack
|36
|2,000 Coins
|37
|Team Pack
|38
|87 OVR BND Player Fantasy Pack
|39
|Uncommon Strat Item Pack
|40
|BND Season 2 Rare Player Fantasy Pack
|41
|3,000 Coins
|42
|Team Playbook Pack
|43
|87 OVR BND Season 2 Player Fantasy Pack
|44
|3,000 Coins
|45
|87 OVR BND Player Fantasy Pack
|46
|Team Pack
|47
|Uncommon Strat Item Pack
|48
|87 OVR BND Season 2 Player Fantasy Pack
|49
|3,000 Coins
|50
|90 OVR BND Caullin Lacy
|51
|Season 2 Escalation Token
|52
|3,000 Coins
|53
|Team Pack
|54
|BND Season 2 Rare Player Fantasy Pack
|55
|Team Playbook Pack
|56
|3,000 Coins
|57
|BND Season 2 Rare Player Fantasy Pack
|58
|Team Pack
|59
|Uncommon Strat Item Pack
|60
|BND Season 2 Rare Player Fantasy Pack
How To Level Up The Field Pass in College Football 25 Ultimate Team
To level up your Field Pass, you need to Earn Season XP and level up your Field Pass. Essentially, you need to play games and complete Daily, Weekly, and Milestone objectives. Furthermore, Program Weeklies offer additional ways to earn XP and level up your Field Pass.
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the College Football 25 Season 2 Release Date and Rewards. Furthermore, feel free to check out the latest Title Update, which offers plenty of improvements. Additionally, expect more updates throughout the season to improve your experience.
