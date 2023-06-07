The College Football Players association and vice president Justin Falcinelli are urging players to boycott EA Sports' upcoming college football video game due to low payout, according to an article from On3.

On3 author Pete Nakos said the cash payout for college athletes for the new game is “in the $5 million neighborhood,” which would pay out to $500 per player with reportedly no royalties.

Falcinelli said in the On3 story the payout “is just a ridiculously low amount of money.”

“You should not participate in this,” Falcinelli implored players. “It is a simple cash grab to just try to get you for the lowest amount possible.”

The NCAA Division I board of directors approved a name, image and likeness policy in July 2021, which was a groundbreaking decision for college sports.

That opened the opportunity for EA Sports' college football game, which was last released in 2013, to return.

Falcinelli said he is excited for a new college football game, but he said the payout is “exploiting the players.”

“I know how much people love it and how much hype there has been,” he told On3. “It's exciting that we're now at the point to where you can create group licensing deals for college football players to create this game. I think that is a huge milestone. But as soon as you get below the surface, it's a bad deal.”

The College Football Players Association and its founder, Jason Stahl, reportedly have been in touch with athletes about not handing over their NIL rights to EA in exchange for a payout.

EA Sports' next college football game is expected to release in summer 2024.