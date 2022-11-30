Published November 30, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Akron Zips will travel to take on the Buffalo Bulls in a rescheduled MAC college football matchup on Friday at UB Stadium. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with an Akron-Buffalo prediction and pick.

Akron has struggled to a 2-9 record this season, going an ugly 1-6 in conference play. The team’s lone win against an FBS team came last week against the Northern Illinois Huskies. Head coach Joe Moorhead knew this would be a rebuild when he took the job, but this might take longer than anticipated.

Buffalo has gone 5-6 this season, just one win away from bowl eligibility. An ugly three-game losing streak puts a damper on a 4-3 conference record. The Bulls have not taken advantage of their home-field advantage, going an even 2-2 in their friendly confides.

Here are the Akron-Buffalo college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Akron-Buffalo Odds

Akron Zips: +11.5 (-105)

Buffalo Bulls: -11.5 (-115)

Over: 55.5 (-108)

Under: 55.5 (-112)

Why Akron Could Cover The Spread

Jeff Undercuffler, Jr., a transfer from FCS Albany, has taken the reigns at quarterback. Undercuffler, Jr. has completed 55.4 percent of his passes for 537 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. Last week, Undercuffler, Jr. threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns. Akron has thrown 10 interceptions as a team. Cam Wiley leads the team with 486 rushing yards, scoring five touchdowns. Clyde Price III leads the team with six rushing touchdowns. Akron has totaled 1,023 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns as a team.

Buffalo has struggled against the rush, allowing 186.5 rushing yards per game and 22 touchdowns. Alex Adams and Shocky Jacques-Louis lead the team with 837 receiving yards each, while Adams leads with eight touchdown catches. Jacques-Louis is second with two touchdown catches. Buffalo has allowed 212.7 passing yards per game. Akron has averaged 21.7 points and 378.6 yards of offense per game.

Akron has struggled mightily on defense, allowing 34.5 points and 416.6 yards of offense per game. Tyson Durant leads the team with two interceptions, while the Zips have totaled eight. Buffalo has thrown seven interceptions. Buffalo has struggled to keep opponents off their quarterback, allowing 28 sacks. Akron has totaled 17 as a team.

Why Buffalo Could Cover The Spread

Cole Snyder has been solid for the Bulls this season, completing 59.9 percent of his passes for 2,501 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Snyder is also tied for second with four rushing touchdowns. Ron Cook, Jr. leads the team with 600 rushing yards, adding four touchdowns. Mike Washington leads the team with seven rushing touchdowns, ranking second with 587 rushing yards. Buffalo has totaled 1,695 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.

Akron has allowed 174.7 rushing yards per game to opponents. Justin Marshall leads the team with 627 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Quian Williams ranks second with 613 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Akron has allowed 241.9 passing yards per game. The Bulls have averaged 29.6 points and 384.1 yards of offense per game.

Buffalo has been okay on defense, allowing 27.6 points and 399.3 yards of offense per game to opponents. Buffalo has totaled 19 sacks as a team, but Akron has allowed an astonishing 51 (!!!) sacks by opponents. Marcus Fuqua leads the Bulls with five interceptions, and Akron has thrown 10 as a team. Buffalo has totaled 10 interceptions this season.

Final Akron-Buffalo Prediction & Pick

Buffalo should handle Akron comfortably in this one and reach bowl eligibility. As for the total, I am betting on the futility of Akron’s defense allowing Buffalo to light up the scoreboard.

