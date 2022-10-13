College Football Odds: Alabama vs. Tennessee prediction, odds and pick – 10/15/2022

One of the top showdowns in the entire country up to this point of the season is set to take place as the #3 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide travels to the hostile environment of Knoxville to take on the #6 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Join us for our College Football odds series, where our Alabama-Tennessee prediction and pick will be revealed.

After escaping the grips of defeat by narrowly avoiding an upset against Texas A&M by a score of 24-20, the undefeated Crimson Tide enter play with more than a few question marks that need figuring out if they are wanting to continue their dominance over Tennessee throughout the past decade-plus. By dropping a couple of spots and losing their #1 ranking in this week’s AP poll, can the Crimson Tide rebound in a big way and prove to the rest of the nation that they are among the best?

Without a doubt, it has been a long time coming for a Volunteers program that was once considered among the nation’s best during the 1990s. Fast forward to 2022, and the Vols seem to be back under former championship-winning quarterback at Oklahoma Josh Heupel, who also served as UCF’s coach from 2018-2021. With all eyes on this epic matchup, is Tennessee ready to take that next step by dethroning Alabama at home?

Here are the Alabama-Tennessee college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Alabama-Tennessee Odds

Alabama: -7 (-115)

Tennessee: +7 (-105)

Over: 65.5 (-115)

Under: 65.5 (-105)

Why Alabama Could Cover The Spread

Believe it or not, but Alabama has put Tennessee in its place by winning 15 in a row over their SEC counterparts which dates all the way back to the 2007 season. Similarly with other schools around the SEC, Alabama’s powerful grip on seemingly almost every team may instill the kind of confidence they need to garner a spread-covering victory on the road against the Volunteers.

For starters, the biggest mystery heading into this one for the Crimson Tide will be the availability of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young. Since going into the blue tent with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder versus Arkansas two weeks back, Alabama has had to thrust freshman signal caller Jalen Milroe into action. Even though Milroe is a phenomenal athlete and may be a more mobile option at the quarterback position, the Crimson Tide is no question in better hands whenever Young is able to suit up for them.

Regardless, despite whoever is playing quarterback, Alabama will want to get their explosive bell cow of a running back in Jahmyr Gibbs the ball as much as possible. On the season, Gibbs has rushed for 532 yards and is averaging a mind-blowing 8.3. yards per carry. Clearly, Gibbs has NFL talent that cannot be taught and could be a big difference-maker in this one.

In addition, be on the lookout for a defense that is only surrendering 250 yards per game and is led by one of the best college football in LB Will Anderson, who is already in conversations to be one of the top draft selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Why Tennessee Could Cover The Spread

After reaching the pinnacle of the college football world by taking home a National Championship in 1998, Tennessee has failed to establish a winning brand on the football field and has struggled to consistently compete in a ferocious SEC Conference. However, there is a different feel within Knoxville this season. Simply put, Tennessee football is back, and they can make a serious statement on Saturday by matching blows with an Alabama program that has served as the standard of college football for quite some time.

Led by star quarterback Hendon Hooker who has dialed up 10 touchdown passes and hasn’t thrown an interception yet this season, the Vols’ offense possesses an extreme balance whenever they have the ball. If Tennessee is going to cover the spread, it will be because this Volunteers’ offensive attack will be clicking on all cylinders and keeping Alabama on their toes with some good play calls to get their players in space.

Not to mention, Alabama certainly hasn’t looked like a dominant Nick Saban team that we are used to seeing in the past. Although Texas A&M is stacked with talent, the Crimson Tide should’ve rolled in that one but was instead one play away of being massively upset at home.

Lastly, Tennessee has been masterful against the spread this year with a record of 4-1. Since 2020, the Volunteers are 0-5 against the spread versus top-five teams but will look to reverse that trend on Saturday.

Final Alabama-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

In one of the more highly anticipated matchups that the college football season has had to offer up to this point, this contest will be decided by the trenches up front and whether or not Bryce Young will be available to play for the Crimson Tide. With the line currently sitting at seven points, expect Alabama to come out determined to prove that they are not pretenders in a huge spread-covering triumph on the road.

Final Alabama-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Alabama -7 (-115)