College Football Odds: Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina prediction, odds and pick – 11/3/2022

The Appalachian State Mountaineers will travel to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a Thursday night Sun Belt college football matchup in Myrtle Beach. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes an Appalachian State-Coastal Carolina prediction and pick, laid out below.

Appalachian State has struggled since becoming the darlings of college football but still holds a 5-3 record. The Mountaineers are on a two-game winning streak and own a 2-2 record in the Sun Belt. Head coach Shawn Clark has opened his tenure with a 25-10 record at his alma mater.

Coastal Carolina has erupted on the national scene recently, going 7-1 this season, including a 4-1 conference record. The Chanticleers have gone an impressive 4-1 at Brooks Stadium. Head coach Jamey Chadwell has gotten a ton of interest for open jobs with his impressive work at Coastal Carolina.

Here are the Appalachian State-Coastal Carolina college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Appalachian State-Coastal Carolina Odds

Appalachian State Mountaineers: -3 (-114)

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: +3 (-106)

Over: 63.5 (-110)

Under: 63.5 (-110)

Why Appalachian State Could Cover The Spread

Veteran quarterback Chase Brice has enjoyed a career season at Appalachian State, completing 64.9 percent of his passes for 1,921 yards with 22 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Brice has also rushed for three touchdowns. Camerun Peoples leads the team with 551 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. Nate Noel is second with 305 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Appalachian State has totaled 1,666 rushing yards and eighteen touchdowns this season. Dashaun Davis leads the team with 31 catches, totaling 371 yards and three touchdowns. Christian Horn leads the team with 414 receiving yards and is tied with Henry Pearson for the team lead with four touchdown catches. Appalachian State is averaging an impressive 36.9 points and 459.6 yards of offense per game.

Appalachian State has had decent success defensively, allowing 24.1 points and 308.5 yards of offense per game. Nick Ross leads the team with 46 tackles, adding one for a loss and one interception. Nick Hampton leads the team with six sacks, with Jalen McLeod ranking second with four sacks. The Mountaineers have totaled 22 sacks. Dexter Lawson, Jr. leads the team with three interceptions.

Why Coastal Carolina Could Cover The Spread

Grayson McCall has been otherworldly for Coastal Carolina, completing 68.8 percent of his passes for 2,061 yards with nineteen touchdowns and just one interception. McCall is also tied for the team lead with four rushing touchdowns. CJ Beasley leads the team with 559 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Coastal has totaled 1,379 rushing yards and thirteen touchdowns as a team. Sam Pinckney leads the team with 45 catches for 628 yards, catching one touchdown. Jared Brown leads the team with five receiving touchdowns and is second with 622 yards. Jacob Jenkins has converted four of his nine catches for touchdowns. Coastal is averaging 31.9 points and 435.0 yards of offense per game.

Coastal’s defense has been okay, allowing 27.3 points and 413.3 yards of offense per game. JT Killen leads the team with 65 tackles, registering five for loss and two and a half sacks. Jahmar Brown leads the team with three sacks, while the Chanticleers have totaled 21 sacks. Lance Boykin and Tre Pinkney each have intercepted two passes to lead the team. Brown has also scored a defensive touchdown.

Final Appalachian State-Coastal Carolina Prediction & Pick

Two great quarterbacks and high-scoring offenses will light up the scoreboard. Coastal has the advantage thanks to a strong home record.

Final Appalachian State-Coastal Carolina Prediction & Pick: Coastal Carolina +3 (-106), over 63.5 (-110)