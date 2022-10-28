College Football Odds: Arkansas vs. Auburn prediction, odds and pick – 10/29/2022

The Arkansas Razorbacks will travel to take on the Auburn Tigers in a Saturday afternoon SEC college football matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes an Arkansas-Auburn prediction and pick, laid out below.

Arkansas entered the season with impressive expectations, but has yet to live up to them, instead playing to a 4-3 record. All three of those losses have come in SEC play, with the team’s lone conference win coming against South Carolina. Last time out, Arkansas handled BYU by a final score of 52-35.

Auburn has struggled to a 3-4 record, putting head coach Bryan Harsin on the hot seat. The team is on an ugly three-game losing streak. Add in an ugly early season loss to Penn State, and no wonder fans are calling for a coaching change. Harsin has gone 9-11 in his brief time at Auburn.

Here are the Arkansas-Auburn college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Arkansas-Auburn Odds

Arkansas Razorbacks: -3.5 (-104)

Auburn Tigers: +3.5 (-118)

Over: 62.5 (-110)

Under: 62.5 (-110)

Why Arkansas Could Cover The Spread

KJ Jefferson is a sneaky good quarterback, completing 68 percent of his passes for 1,463 yards with fourteen touchdowns and only one interception. Jefferson is also the team’s second-leading rusher, with 344 yards and four touchdowns. Raheim Sanders is the team’s leading rusher with 870 yards and seven touchdowns.

As a team, the Razorbacks have rushed for 1,680 yards and fourteen touchdowns. Jadon Haselwood leads the team with 31 catches for 406 yards, catching two touchdown passes. Matt Landers and Trey Knox each have hauled in three touchdown catches to lead the team. Bryce Stephens has returned a punt for a touchdown. Arkansas has scored 32.7 points and totaled 488.6 yards of offense per game.

Arkansas’ defense has been awful, allowing 32.6 points and 457.7 yards of offense to opponents. Bumper Pool leads the team with 66 tackles, totaling three and a half for loss and one sack. Drew Sanders leads the team with six and a half sacks, while Jordan Domineck is second with four and a half. The Razorbacks have totaled 21 sacks. Dwight McGlothern leads the team with three interceptions, while Hudson Clark has intercepted the other pass.

Why Auburn Could Cover The Spread

Both Robby Ashford and TJ Finley have struggled at quarterback. Ashford is the new starter, completing 48 percent of his passes for 1,014 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. Before an injury, Finley was rather ineffective. In four games, Finley has thrown for 431 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions.

Tank Bigsby is one of the better running backs in the SEC, leading Auburn with 524 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Ashford is second with 307 rushing yards, adding three touchdowns. Jarquez Hunter is second on the team with four rushing touchdowns. Ja’Varrius Johnson leads the team with nineteen catches for 335 yards, scoring one touchdown. Hunter leads the team with two receiving touchdowns. Auburn is averaging only 22.3 points and 377.6 yards of offense per game.

Auburn’s defense has also struggled, allowing 28.3 points and 391 yards of offense per game. Owen Pappoe leads the team with 58 tackles, also forcing two fumbles. Derrick Hall leads the team with four sacks, while the Tigers have totaled thirteen sacks. Hall and Keionte Scott each have intercepted a pass.

Final Arkansas-Auburn Prediction & Pick

There will be a ton of offense, but Arkansas is the better team here.

Final Arkansas-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Arkansas -3.5 (-104), over 62.5 (-110)