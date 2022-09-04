College Football Odds: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech prediction, odds and pick – 9/5/2022

The Clemson Tigers will open their season against Georgia Tech on Monday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Clemson-Georgia Tech prediction and pick, laid out below.

Clemson went through a down year of sorts in 2021, “only” going 10-3, culminating in a Cheez-It Bowl victory over Iowa State. In the first year after Trevor Lawrence, the offense was very hit or miss, especially at the quarterback position. A turnaround under center is imperative for 2022 success.

Georgia Tech endured a brutal 3-9 season in 2021, yet elected to return their head coach Geoff Collins, who has nine wins in his three-year tenure. This once proud program has struggled of late, and a return to prominence seems to be a long way off.

Here are the Clemson-Georgia Tech CFB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFB Odds: Clemson-Georgia Tech Odds

Clemson Tigers: -23.5 (-110)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: +23.5 (-110)

Over: 50.5 (-115)

Under: 50.5 (-105)

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

Clemson has established itself as a recruiting superpower under Dabo Swinney. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was an especially hyped prospect, but failed to live up to that billing in 2021. Uiagalelei tossed nine touchdowns against 10 interceptions during his first season as a starter, prompting discussions of a new starting quarterback for 2022. Cade Klubnick, another prized quarterback recruit, will seemingly get plenty of opportunities to surpass Uiagalelei this season.

Running back Will Shipley returns after leading the team with 739 yards as a true freshman, crossing the end zone 11 times. Beaux Collins, the team’s leading returning receiver, totaled 407 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman last season. Clemson scored an uncharacteristically low 26.3 points per game, the 82nd-highest total in college football.

The Tigers’ defense was a fearsome group last season, surrendering a stingy 14.8 points per game. Trenton Simpson led the team with 12.5 sacks, and returns to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks. Simpson is also the leading returning tackler on the defense. RJ Mickens is the best returning member of the secondary, picking off two passes and registering 29 tackles last season.

Clemson’s recruiting class ranked 14th in the 2022 cycle, but included three blue-chip secondary recruits.

Why The Yellow Jackets Could Cover The Spread

Not much went right for Georgia Tech last season.

Still, quarterback Jeff Simms, who was a pivotal recruit in the 2020 cycle, is likely to continue his duties as a starter. Simms tossed 12 touchdown passes and added four rushing touchdowns in eight games last season. Running back Jordan Mason returns after rushing for 439 yards and a touchdown, but will share the load with Hassan Hall, a Louisville transfer. Hall saw extended time in 2019, then was limited in his production the last two seasons. Simms’ favorite target last season, Malachi Carter, returns after leading the team with 489 receiving yards. Tight end Luke Benson, a Syracuse transfer, should emerge as another strong target for Simms.

As should be expected with a 3-9 record, Georgia Tech’s defense was abysmal, ranking 110th in the country with 33.5 points allowed per game. Star linebacker Quez Jackson is back after leading the team with 102 tackles. Charlie Thomas led the team with 10 tackles for loss last season, another welcome return for the Yellow Jackets.

To boost this defense, Georgia Tech added six transfers, all rated as three-star prospects according to 247Sports.

Final Tigers-Yellow Jackets Prediction & Pick

College football is whacky, but this one should be a pretty easy decision

Final Tigers-Yellow Jackets Prediction & Pick: Clemson -23.5 (-110), over 50.5 (-115)