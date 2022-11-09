By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

Published November 9, 2022



The Georgia Southern Eagles will travel to take on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in a Thursday night college football matchup. With that said, we are continuing our college football odds series and making our Georgia Southern-Louisiana prediction and pick.

Georgia Southern has gone 5-4 this season, highlighted by victories over Nebraska and James Madison. Head coach Clay Helton has resurfaced after being banished from USC and now has his team on the heels of bowl eligibility in his first season at the helm.

Louisiana has missed their former head coach Billy Napier, going 4-5 this season, losers of two straight. In Sun Belt play, the Ragin’ Cajuns have gone just 2-4. Five days ago, Louisiana lost to Troy 23-17 on Senior Night. Michael Desormeaux is two wins away from leading his alma mater to a bowl game.

Here are the Georgia Southern-Louisiana college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia Southern-Louisiana Odds

Georgia Southern Eagles: +3.5 (-115)

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns: -3.5 (-105)

Over: 61.5 (-110)

Under: 61.5 (-110)

Why Georgia Southern Could Cover The Spread

Kyle Vantrease has completed 61.6 percent of his passes for 2,982 yards with 20 touchdowns and thirteen interceptions. Vantrease has also rushed for two touchdowns, which ranks third on the team. Jalen White leads the team with 743 rushing yards and ten touchdowns. Gerald Green (not the former NBA player) is second with 431 rushing yards and six touchdowns. The Eagles have totaled 1,340 rushing yards and nineteen touchdowns as a team. Khaleb Hood leads the team with 60 catches for 685 yards, scoring twice through the air. Derwin Burgess, Jr. and Amaree Jones lead the team with six receiving touchdowns, while Burgess, Jr. is second with 642 receiving yards. Georgia Southern has scored 36.2 points on 480.2 yards of offense per game.

Defense has been a bit of an afterthought, with the Eagles allowing 31.2 and 484.6 yards of offense per game. Marques Watson-Trent leads the team with 81 tackles, including three for a loss. Justin Ellis leads the team with three and a half sacks, with Da’Shawn Davis ranking second with two sacks. Georgia Southern has sacked their opponents fifteen times. Tyler Bride leads the team with two interceptions, while eight other Eagles have intercepted one pass each.

Why Louisiana Could Cover The Spread

Ben Wooldridge has been pretty good, completing 56.8 percent of his passes for 1,468 yards with twelve touchdowns and just four interceptions. Wooldridge has also rushed for two touchdowns, which is tied for the team lead. Chris Smith leads the team with 407 rushing yards, also scoring twice to tie for the team lead. Louisiana has rushed for 1,183 yards and seven touchdowns as a team. Michael Jefferson leads the team with 36 catches for 616 yards and five touchdowns. Dontae Fleming and Johnny Lumpkin both have caught three touchdowns to rank second on the team. Louisiana is averaging 25.6 points and 361.3 yards of offense per game.

Louisiana’s defense has not been great, allowing 21.7 points and 345.9 yards of offense per game. Jourdan Quibodeaux leads the team with 74 tackles, including four for a loss and one sack. Zi’Yon Hill-Green leads the team with six and a half sacks, with Andre Jones ranking second with five. The Ragin’ Cajuns have totaled 23 sacks, but Georgia Southern has allowed just three this season. Bralen Trahan leads the team with four interceptions, while the team has accounted for fourteen.

Final Georgia Southern-Louisiana Prediction & Pick

Georgia Southern can score in bunches, and neither defense is too reliable.

Final Georgia Southern-Louisiana Prediction & Pick: Georgia Southern +3.5 (-115), over 61.5 (-110)