College Football Odds: Kentucky vs. Ole Miss prediction, odds and pick – 10/1/2022

The Kentucky Wildcats will travel to Oxford to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in a Saturday afternoon SEC college football matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Kentucky-Ole Miss prediction and pick, laid out below.

Kentucky has opened their season 4-0, including a 26-16 upset victory over Florida in Gainesville in week two. Kentucky is now ranked seventh in the nation, and seems to be primed to challenge for a playoff spot. After this weekend, all eyes are on a November matchup with Georgia, with the winner likely heading to the SEC Championship game.

Ole Miss survived a close 35-27 game against Tulsa last weekend to bring their record to 4-0 and are now ranked 14th in the nation. The team will open conference play with a huge test, welcoming fellow unbeaten Kentucky to Oxford. Ole Miss and head coach Lane Kiffin own a prolific offense.

Here are the Kentucky-Ole Miss college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kentucky-Ole Miss Odds

Kentucky Wildcats: +6.5 (-104)

Ole Miss Rebels: -6.5 (-118)

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

Why Kentucky Could Cover The Spread

Kentucky has one of the best quarterbacks in the nation in Will Levis, which usually will give them a chance in any game they play. Levis has completed 79 percent of his passes for 1,185 yards, ten touchdowns, and four interceptions. Levis has added two rushing touchdowns, which leads the team. Kavosiey Smoke leads the team with 263 rushing yards, scoring one touchdown. Kentucky has totaled 326 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Tayvion Robinson leads the team with 20 catches for 249 yards, hauling in two touchdown catches. Dane Key is second with 15 catches for 241 yards and leads the team with three touchdown catches. Barion Brown is third on the team with 201 yards and is tied for second with two touchdown catches. Kentucky is averaging 31.3 points per game.

Kentucky’s defense has been dominant, surrendering just 13 points per game. Jacquez Jones leads the team with 26 tackles and is part of a five-way tie for the lead with one sack. Kentucky has totaled six sacks on the season. Three different Wildcats have intercepted a pass this season. Carrington Valentine is one of the Wildcats that have intercepted a pass and leads the team with seven passes broken up.

Why Ole Miss Could Cover The Spread

Jaxson Dart is one of a large group of exciting SEC quarterbacks. The USC transfer has thrown for 697 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions, adding 201 rushing yards. Quinshon Jenkins leads the team with 429 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Zach Evans is second with 365 yards and four touchdowns. Ulysses Bentley IV has totaled 75 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Ole Miss has run for 1,123 yards and 15 touchdowns as a team. Michael Trigg and Malik Heath each lead the team with 13 catches and three touchdown catches. Jonathan Mingo leads the team with 257 receiving yards, catching the only other touchdown pass. Ole Miss is averaging 41 points per game.

In a bit of a turn, Ole Miss has held opponents to just ten points per game. Troy Brown leads the team with 29 tackles, breaking up two passes. Ole Miss has totaled 13 sacks on the season, led by Khari Coleman’s two and a half. Four different Rebels have intercepted a pass.

Final Kentucky-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

I was shocked to see Kentucky as the underdog in this one. Expect a ton of points to be scored.

Final Kentucky-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Kentucky +6.5 (-104), over 54.5 (-110)