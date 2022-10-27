College Football Odds: Louisiana Tech vs. FIU prediction, odds and pick – 10/28/2022

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will travel to take on the FIU Panthers in a Friday night Conference USA college football matchup in Miami. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Louisiana Tech-FIU prediction and pick, laid out below.

Louisiana Tech has struggled to a 2-5 record this season, going 1-2 in the conference, with a two-game losing streak currently. Last season was no better, with the Bulldogs struggling to a 3-9 record, including 2-6 in the Conference USA. Louisiana Tech has not won a road game since the 2020 season.

The FIU Panthers are 3-4 this season, winning the last game that they played against Charlotte. Following the game, Charlotte fired their head coach. FIU has been mired in bad football for a long time but seems to be pulling out of it slowly but surely.

Here are the Louisiana Tech-FIU college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Louisiana Tech-FIU Odds

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs: -7 (-104)

FIU Panthers: +7 (-118)

Over: 57.5 (-108)

Under: 57.5 (-112)

Why Louisiana Tech Could Cover The Spread

Parker McNeil is a solid option at quarterback, completing 60 percent of his passes for 1,623 yards with fifteen touchdowns and seven interceptions. Marquis Crosby is the team’s leading rusher, accumulating 456 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. The Bulldogs have rushed for just 709 yards and five touchdowns. Tre Harris leads the team with 39 catches for 597 receiving yards, hauling in seven touchdown catches. Smoke Harris is second with 420 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Both Griffin Herbert and Allen Cyrus have caught three touchdown passes. The Bulldogs are scoring at a rapid pace, putting up 31.3 points per game on 391.7 yards of offense.

Unfortunately, Louisiana Tech’s defense has also allowed points at a rapid pace, allowing opponents to score 39.3 points per game. Tyler Grubbs leads the team with 48 tackles, four and a half of which have gone for a loss. Louisiana Tech has sacked their opponents just seven times this season, paced by two and a half from Jaiden Cole. Willie Roberts leads the team with two interceptions while five other Bulldogs have intercepted one apiece. Myles Brooks returned his interception for a touchdown.

Why FIU Could Cover The Spread

Grayson James has completed 62 percent of his passes for 1,399 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions. James has also rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Lexington Joseph is the team’s leading rusher, with 363 yards and three touchdowns. FIU has rushed for 789 yards and seven touchdowns as a team. Tyrese Chambers leads the team with 37 catches for 405 yards and three touchdowns. Kris Mitchell is tied for the team lead with three touchdown receptions, ranking second with 246 receiving yards. FIU has only managed to score 18.1 points per game.

FIU’s defense has been awful, allowing 33.7 points and 429 yards of offense per game. Gaethan Bernadel leads the team with 61 tackles, including three for a loss. Shaun Peterson, Jr. leads the team with five sacks, while the Panthers have totaled fifteen on the season. Dorian Hall has picked off two passes to lead the team, with three other Panthers registering one each.

Final Louisiana Tech-FIU Prediction & Pick

Even though FIU’s offense has been unable to put up consistent points, these defenses are so bad that there will be plenty of points scored. Louisiana Tech will still be searching for a road victory after this one.

Final Louisiana Tech-FIU Prediction & Pick: FIU +7 (-118), over 57.5 (-108)