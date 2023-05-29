Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Louisville Cardinal will look to build upon last season’s moderate success. We are here to share our college football odds series, making a Louisville over-under win total prediction and pick.

The Cardinal went 8-4 in 2022, along with 4-4 in the ACC. Now, they look to improve upon that record. The season did not start well for the Cardinal, as they lost 31-7 at Syracuse. Then, they won 20-14 at UCF. But their defense played badly in a 35-31 defeat at the hands of Florida State in Week 3. Regardless, they followed that loss with a 41-3 blowout win over South Florida. But they fell 34-33 on the road to Boston College. Next, they bounced back with a 34-17 victory at Virginia.

The Cardinal then won 24-10 at home against Pittsburgh. Afterward, they defeated Wake Forest 48-21 on the road. Louisville defeated James Madison 34-10. However, they suffered a 31-10 defeat at the hands of Clemson. The Cardinal defeated 25-10 at home against NC State. Next, they fell 26-13 to Kentucky in the Governor’s Cup. The Cardinal finished the season with a 24-7 victory over Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl at Fenway Park.

Louisville lost three key players to the NFL. First, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted defensive tackle Ya Ya Diaby with the 82nd pick in the third round. Daiby registered nine sacks in 2022. Additionally, the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted pass rusher Yasir Abdullah with the 136th pick in the fifth round. Abdullah had 9.5 sacks, which led the ACC. Also, he registered 14.5 tackles for a loss, which was sixth-best in the ACC. Abdullah also had 63 total tackles, including 34 solo tackles. Likewise, he also finished with two interceptions and four pass deflections. The Arizona Cardinals drafted cornerback Kei’Tiel Clark with the 180th pick in the sixth round. Significantly, the Cardinal must replace those three.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 8.5 wins: +128

Under 8.5 wins: -158

Why Louisville Can Win 8.5 Games

The Cardinal had an elite defense. However, the offense was not nearly as great. But they just got a new quarterback, as Jack Plummer makes his way to Louisville from Cal. Plummer had a 62.5 percent completion percentage while throwing for 3,095 yards, 21 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Now, he looks to continue to put numbers and help the offense improve.

Running back Jawhar Jordan is capable of breaking 1,000 yards. Significantly, he rushed 142 times for 815 yards and four scores in 2022. Jordan runs behind some amazing talent on the offensive line. First, there is center Bryan Hudson, who anchors everything in the middle. The Cardinal also gets right tackle Miguel Gonzalez back, and he is capable of sliding in at right guard. Additionally, John Paul Flores transfers over from Virginia.

The defense still has plenty of talent despite the losses. Ultimately, Ashton Gillote had 23 tackles, six sacks, and two fumble recoveries last season. Jermaine Lole transfers over from Arizona State. However, he has an injury history the Cardinal will monitor. Defensive back Josh Minkins had 55 tackles, one sack, and one interception in 2022. Additionally, Jarvis Brownlee produced 66 tackles, 12 pass deflections, and two interceptions.

Louisville will win nine games behind an elite defense. Also, their offense will make some improvements this season.

Why Louisville Can Not Win 8.5 Games

Injuries were an issue in 2022. Now, they must showcase extreme caution as they head for a new season. The Cardinal also will have only three running backs heading into the new campaign. Ultimately, they must stay healthy.

The Cardinal will also have to replace the receiving core. Substantially, they lost three receivers and will have to replace them. Tyler Hudson, Dee Wiggins, and Braden Smith are all off to greener pastures. Therefore, it means Kevin Coleman from Jackson State and Jamari Thrash must fill in the void. There will also be a gaping hole at tight end. Now, Marshon Ford is gone, and there will be three players attempting to replace his production. Those three players have combined for 11 career catches.

The Cardinal lost three players who combined for 37 tackles. Now, they must figure out who will line up to rush the quarterback and also serve as the first line of defense when countering the offensive attack.

Louisville will not win nine games because their defense took a hit. Moreover, their offense is not ready to soar yet.

Final Louisville Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

Losing three significant players on defense will hurt them. Therefore, expect some early-season hiccups. The Cardinal probably win 7-8 games this season as they go through some struggles on the defensive side of the ball.

Final Louisville Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 8.5 wins: -158