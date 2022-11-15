Published November 15, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 4 min read

The Miami (OH) Redhawks will travel to take on the Northern Illinois Huskies in a Wednesday night MACtion college football matchup. Let’s continue our college football odds series and make our Miami (OH)-Ball State prediction and pick.

Miami has gone 4-6 this season, including a paltry 2-4 record in MAC play. The Redhawks were beaten 37-21 by Ohio last week. Head coach Chuck Martin has been at the helm of Miami since 2014, bringing the Redhawks to three bowl games.

Northern Illinois has taken a downturn recently, suffering through a 3-7 record this season, including a 2-4 record in MAC play. The Huskies eked out a 24-21 victory over Western Michigan last time out. Three wins is a fall from grace after last season’s nine win campaign that included a MAC championship title.

Here are the Miami (Ohio)-Northern Illinois college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Miami (OH)-Northern Illinois Odds

Miami (OH) Redhawks: +1.5 (-112)

Northern Illinois Huskies: -1.5 (-108)

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

Why Miami (OH) Could Cover The Spread

Brett Gabbert, younger brother of Blaine Gabbert, has taken over the quarterback duties. Gabbert has completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 816 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. It has taken just four games for Gabbert to become the leading passer on the team. Gabbert has also added a rushing touchdown.

Keyon Mozee leads the team with 455 rushing yards and has scored twice. Aveon Smith and Tyre Shelton each have scored three rushing touchdowns to lead the team. Miami has totaled 1,420 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns as a team. Northern Illinois surrenders 134.3 rushing yards per game and has allowed 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Mac Hippenhammer leads the team with 41 catches for 551 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. No other Redhawk has caught more than one touchdown. The Redhawks have totaled 1,588 passing yards, while Northern Illinois is allowing 253.7 passing yards per game. The Huskies have also allowed 28 passing touchdowns. Miami is averaging just 19.6 points and 300.8 yards of offense per game.

Miami’s defense has been decent, holding opponents to 23.0 points and 368.8 yards of offense per game. The Redhawks have totaled 25 sacks as a team, but Northern Illinois has allowed just nine opponent sacks. Jacquez Warren and Yahsyn McKee lead the team with two interceptions each. Northern Illinois has thrown 11 interceptions as a team.

Why Northern Illinois Could Cover The Spread

Four different quarterbacks have started for the Huskies this season, with the latest being true freshman Nevan Cremascoli being the latest. The four quarterbacks have combined to complete 57.5 percent of their passes for 1,855 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Harrison Waylee leads the team with 863 rushing yards, scoring five touchdowns. Antario Brown leads the team with six rushing touchdowns while ranking second with 592 rushing yards. Northern Illinois has totaled 1,996 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Miami has only allowed 116.4 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns to opponents, so it could be tough sledding for the Huskies on the ground. NIU must figure out a way to run against this Miami defense to cover.

Cole Tucker leads the team with 41 catches for 599 receiving yards, ranking second with four touchdown catches. Kacper Rutkiewicz ranks second with 325 receiving yards and leads the team with five touchdown catches. Miami’s pass defense has been shaky, allowing 252.4 yards per game and 14 touchdowns. Northern Illinois is averaging 29.2 points and 385.1 yards of offense per game.

The Huskies’ defense has struggled, allowing 32.o points and 388.0 yards of offense per game, so they will need to perform better agains a struggling offense. Northern Illinois has totaled 26 sacks, led by five and a half from Michael Kennedy. Miami’s offensive line has struggled, allowing 28 sacks. Eric Rogers leads the team with two interceptions, while Miami has thrown only four interceptions.

Final Miami (OH)-Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick

I’d rather trust Gabbert than a true freshman, and there should be enough offense to go over this relatively low number.

Final Miami (OH)-Northern Illinois Prediction & Pick: Miami +1.5 (-112), over 45.5 (-110)