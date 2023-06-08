Get on your feet Missouri Tigers fans! With a record of 6-7 including a 27-17 loss to Wake Forest in the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl. The 2023 college football season is only months away, as it is about that time to check out our college football odds series where our Missouri over/under win total prediction and pick will be revealed.

Since joining the SEC Conference back in 2011, the Tigers have been fortunate enough to play in a pair of conference championship games in 2013 and 2014 but have yet to return to that same glory with four straight seasons of six wins or less. Now in head coach Eliah Drinkwitz's fourth season as the man in charge, is Missouri ready to shock the SEC with a solid 2023 campaign?

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 6.5 wins: +104

Under 6.5 wins: -128

Why Missouri Can Win 6.5 Games

Even though it hasn't happened in more than three seasons, there is still reason to believe that Missouri could return to the seven-win mark in 2023. However, if this is going to occur, the Tigers will need to rely on the development of some pretty solid recruiting classes over the last several seasons. In fact, Missouri's last few years on the recruiting trail has averaged a top-30 ranking which is certainly good enough to compete on today's college football landscape. With another year of seasoning under their belts, expect a lot of these top recruits from each class to obtain more maturity which should only benefit them even more so on the football field.

In addition, the Tigers boast a supreme wide receiver room that is as skilled and talented as they come. Despite losing last year's top dog to Georgia via the transfer portal, but top recruit in Luther Burden is still around along with the speedster himself in Mookie Cooper. Without a doubt, there should not be a lack of fireworks taking place out on the boundaries and even in the middle of the field whenever the Mizzou offense takes the gridiron.

Above all else, a feisty Tigers secondary on the defensive side of the ball has the opportunity to become one of the top units in all of the SEC. Whether it is future NFL corner Kris Abrams-Draine continuing his ball-hawking ability to knock balls away or the combination of leading tackler Jaylon Carlies and Joseph Charleston making play after play, it is definitely going to be difficult for opposing passing games to get going against this secondary.

Why Missouri Can Not Win 6.5 Games

Unfortunately, just as much as there is a chance that Missouri could win seven games, there are also factors that suggest the Tigers will once again fall short of that mark. Conversely enough, Missouri's success all relies on the consistent quarterback play. While the Tigers don't necessarily need a Heisman-type candidate under center to hit the over on 6.5 wins, there is no question that whoever is under center needs to be at least somewhat effective. As a whole, the 2022 offense only finished the campaign with 14 touchdown passes in what was a run-oriented offensive attack. Obviously, this is a trend that needs to change as the Tigers will need to establish a downfield and vertical passing presence to win more abundantly this fall.

Not to mention, but no other team than Missouri in the SEC allowed more tackles for loss when attempting to pound the rock. The Tigers won't possess as much depth in their running back room compared to a year ago, but they will have at least Cody Scrader returning to play after he amassed 744 yards on the ground with nine scores in 2022. With how dangerous the Missouri Tigers' defense is projected to be with NFL-type speed at almost every position, the pressure to perform if you are a member of this offense will be at an all-time high. Even more concerning, if the injury buys rears its ugly head by taking out members of the offensive line thus hindering the depth of this offense entirely, then keeping up with some of the high-octane offenses that the SEC offers will be a tough task.

Final Missouri Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

On paper, this is a football team that has talent at multiple positions but is hard to predict whether or not they can get the job done this fall due to some question marks on offense. All in all, the Tigers should boast one of the best defenses in all of America and if they can receive slightly above-average play with the ball in their possession, then hitting the over 6.5 wins may be possible after all.

Final Missouri Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 Wins (+104)