The NC State Wolfpack were in big trouble last week. Trailing 17-3 to Florida State, the Wolfpack were looking for a spark on offense. It’s true that their offense didn’t do much the previous week in a low-scoring loss to Clemson, but it remained true that State’s best chance to make a comeback was connected to the ability of quarterback Devin Leary to find a rhythm in the passing game. When Leary got injured, however, and taken to the locker room, NC State seemed to be headed for a second straight loss and a brutal turn in its season. The team certainly could have lost heart, and it was not easy to see a way out of that crisis, but the Pack fought back. They shut out Florida State’s offense in the second half and were able to cobble together just enough offense to pull out a 19-17 win. With Leary’s status uncertain for Syracuse (which would certainly reinforce the idea that if he does play, he won’t be remotely close to effective), NC State needed to have a direct, concrete example of how it could succeed even without its best quarterback. Proof of concept is the biggest ally for the Wolfpack and their mindset in this game against Syracuse.

The Syracuse Orange are one of the big surprises of the 2022 college football season, having defeated Purdue, Louisville and Virginia to forge an unbeaten record entering the middle of October. Coach Dino Babers was on the hot seat entering the season, but but that seat has cooled off. Babers had a reputation for cultivating a high-octane offense when he took the SU job several years ago, but this season’s Syracuse team has been more of a success due to its defense than its offense. Syracuse has a physical, hard-nosed defensive unit which doesn’t commit devastating lapses and forces opposing offenses to be patient against the Orange. If an opponent makes a mistake, Syracuse pounces on it and forces the opposition to pay a price. With Devin Leary hurt and possibly unable to play, Syracuse has to think that it can smother the NC State offense and make this game very difficult for the Wolfpack.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the NC State-Syracuse College Football odds.

NC State Wolfpack: +3.5 (-114)

Syracuse Orange: -3.5 (-106)

Over: 41.5 (-120)

Under: 41.5 (-102)

Why NC State Could Cover the Spread

Just because Devin Leary might not play, that doesn’t mean NC State is fundamentally at a disadvantage. Just look at the rally against a Florida State team which, one could argue, is better and more talented than Syracuse. That comeback against the Seminoles offers powerful and direct, observable evidence that North Carolina State is a lot more than Devin Leary. This defense can shoulder the burden of carrying the Pack to victory on the road.

Syracuse has surprised everyone this season, but let’s have a reality check: Virginia has had a horrible season. Louisville has had a horrible season. Those two Syracuse wins were pleasant surprises, but they were still against bad teams. Only Purdue represents a particularly strong Syracuse win. This portfolio is oversold.

Why Syracuse Could Cover the Spread

North Carolina State’s offense is going to be helpless against the Syracuse defense if Devin Leary is unable to play. The betting line is pricing in the expectation that Leary won’t play, and that line is fair. North Carolina State might not score more than 13 points.

Final NC State-Syracuse Prediction & Pick

The under is the best play, given how good the defenses are and how limiting the Devin Leary injury figures to be. North Carolina State’s defense, though, is excellent, and it can lead the Pack to victory.

Final NC State-Syracuse Prediction & Pick: N.C. State +3.5, under 41.5