Published November 14, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Ohio Bobcats will travel to take on the Ball State Cardinals in a Tuesday night MACtion college football matchup at Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana. Let’s continue our college football odds series and make our Ohio-Ball State prediction and pick.

Ohio has surged to a 7-3 record this season, going 5-1 in conference play. After losing their conference opener to Kent State, the Bobcats have ripped off five straight victories. While the team is an undefeated 5-0 at home, the Bobcats have gone just 2-3 on the road.

Ball State evened their record to 5-5 after losing to Toledo last week. The Cardinals have gone 3-3 in conference play. At Scheumann Stadium, Ball State has gone 3-2. Head coach Mike Neu is one win away from bringing his team to a bowl game, which would be the third in a row.

Here are the Ohio-Ball State college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Ohio-Ball State Odds

Ohio Bobcats: -3.5 (-115)

Ball State Cardinals: +3.5 (-105)

Over: 54.5 (-115)

Under: 54.5 (-105)

Why Ohio Could Cover The Spread

Kurtis Rourke has continued the family tradition as quarterback at Ohio, completing 68.8 percent of his passes for 3,087 yards with 24 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Rourke also ranks second on the team with four rushing touchdowns. Sieh Bangura leads the team with 640 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Ohio has totaled 1,295 rushing yards and fifteen touchdowns as a team. Ball State has allowed 184.2 rushing yards per game, giving the advantage to Ohio. Sam Wiglusz leads the team with 714 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Jacoby Jones ranks second with five touchdown catches while ranking third with 511 receiving yards. Ohio is averaging 314.7 yards of passing per game, but Ball State has only allowed 217.3 yards passing per game. The Bobcats have averaged an impressive 33.8 points and 444.2 yards of offense per game.

Ohio’s defense has struggled, allowing 32.0 points and 465.0 yards of offense per game to opponents. The team has totaled 27 sacks, led by four and a half from Bryce Houston. Ball State’s offensive line has been solid, allowing just thirteen sacks. The Bobcats have a special ability to pressure the quarterback. Ball State has thrown eleven interceptions while the Bobcats have picked off seven passes.

Why Ball State Could Cover The Spread

John Paddock has completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 2,327 yards with sixteen touchdowns and eleven interceptions. Running back Carson Steele has been nearly unstoppable, leading the team with 1,280 rushing yards and twelve touchdowns. Ball State has totaled 1,509 rushing yards and twelve touchdowns as a team. Ohio is allowing 148.8 yards rushing per game. Jayshon Jackson leads the team with 749 receiving yards, hauling in three touchdowns. Tanner Koziol leads the team with six receiving touchdowns, with Brady Hunt ranking second with four touchdown catches. Ohio has been susceptible through the air, surrendering 316.2 yards per game. Ball State is averaging 24.4 points and 383.6 yards of offense per game.

Ball State’s defense has struggled a bit, allowing 27.3 points per game. Ball State has totaled 20 sacks as a team, while Ohio has allowed nineteen sacks this season. The Cardinals are led by Cole Pearce, who has four and a half sacks. Amechi Uzodinma leads the team with two interceptions. Ball State has totaled six interceptions, but Ohio has thrown just four this season.

Final Ohio-Ball State Prediction & Pick

Kurtis Rourke is too good for Ball State to stop, and neither defense is good enough to keep the total under.

Final Ohio-Ball State Prediction & Pick: Ohio -3.5 (-115), over 54.5 (-115)