The Oklahoma State Cowboys take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Check out our college football odds series for our Oklahoma State Kansas prediction and pick.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are reeling from a surprising, out-of-nowhere blowout loss to the Kansas State Wildcats. Sure, it’s true that with quarterback Spencer Sanders being out with an injury, the task for the Pokes became a lot more difficult, but the Cowboys were still expected to put up a good fight. They didn’t do that.

Oklahoma State got shut out after scoring at least 34 points in each of its first seven games of the 2022 season. That made the K-State game extremely surprising. The other aspect of this game which was truly shocking: Oklahoma State had played a string of very close games, winning a hard-fought contest against Texas Tech before losing in overtime to TCU and then coming from behind to beat Texas by seven. The idea that Oklahoma State would be involved in a game decided by 48 points surely crossed no one’s mind, but the 48-0 blowout happened. It is a splash of cold water for a team which seemed to run out of steam and come across a really bad day at the office. Now we get to find out if this team can bounce back and restore itself, or if that Kansas State game had red flags which will emerge in this contest against Kansas.

Let’s look at the Jayhawks. Like Oklahoma State, they have run into problems at quarterback. Spencer Sanders is out for this game with his injury for OSU. Kansas’ injured quarterback, Jalon Daniels, has not been officially ruled out for this game, but Kansas coach Lance Leipold did not sound overly optimistic about whether Daniels would be able to play in this game. Obviously, if Daniels can play, that’s a big advantage for Kansas, but if he wasn’t given the green light to play as of late Thursday, that should be an indication that even if he does play (which is questionable), he probably won’t be fully effective.

The Jayhawks won their first five games of the season but have come down to earth in losses against TCU, Oklahoma and Baylor. The Jayhawks still need one more win to achieve bowl eligibility. Oklahoma State playing without Spencer Sanders gives the Jayhawks a great opportunity to cross the threshold.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Oklahoma State-Kansas College Football odds.

College Football Odds: Oklahoma State-Kansas Odds

Oklahoma State Cowboys: +1.5 (-122)

Kansas Jayhawks: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 63.5 (-110)

Under: 63.5 (-110)

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover the Spread

The Cowboys outplayed TCU earlier in the season and played the Horned Frogs (currently 8-0) tougher than any other team to date this season. Even without Spencer Sanders, one should expect OSU to bounce back from its horror show against Kansas State. Kansas probably not having Jalon Daniels should balance out the matchup and give the Cowboys a slight edge.

Why Kansas Could Cover the Spread

We saw what Oklahoma State looked like without Spencer Sanders last week. Enough said. Don’t overcomplicate this. The Cowboys are fatally flawed without their QB1.

Final Oklahoma State-Kansas Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game due to the questions about the two teams’ starting quarterbacks. If you insist on a pick, Oklahoma State might benefit more from Jalon Daniels being absent than many people currently think.

Final Oklahoma State-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma State +1.5