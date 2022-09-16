College Football Odds: Pittsburgh vs. Western Michigan prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022

Western Michigan will play host to ACC’s own Pitt. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with a Pittsburgh-Western Michigan prediction and pick.

The Panthers are coming off of a close overtime loss to the No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers. Pitt was ranked 17th and now sits at 23 ahead of another non-conference matchup. A late comeback was not enough for the Panthers as Tennessee starts off the season (2-0). Now at (1-1), Pitt looks to get back on track as they host Rhode Island the following weekend.

Western Michigan is also (1-1) after taking down Ball State last week. Michigan State got the best of them in Week 1 35-13, but the Broncos bounced back with a 37-30 win over the Cardinals. This will be the second big game of the year for the Broncos as they will play their 2nd ranked opponent of the season. Pittsburgh is currently the favorite to take down the Broncos in Kalamazoo.

Here are the Pittsburgh-Western Michigan college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Pitt-W. Michigan Odds

Pittsburgh: -10.5 (-114)

Western Michigan: +10.5 (-106)

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

Why Pitt Could Cover The Spread

One of the biggest reasons for the lack of offense for Pitt in the loss to the Volunteers was the passing game. Former USC Trojan QB Kedon Slovis passed for just 195 yards and ended with a TD and INT. Completing just 14-24 passes, Tennessee was able to disrupt their flow and not allow a competition over 21 yards for most of the game (outside of the 57-yard TD from TE Gavin Bartholomew). Slovis will need to reconnect with his wideouts and make sure that the passing game is back on track against the Broncos. Slovis passed for 308 in the win against West Virginia in Week 1.

Israel Abanikanda is a name to watch on Saturday night. He only carried the ball eight times in the win over WV, however, he carried the ball 25 times for 152 yards and a touchdown in Week 2. He had a 76-yard TD that got the Panthers off to a good start. Let’s see if they continue to feed him and improve in the passing game.

Defensively, Pitt did not play great against Hendon Hooker and the Vols’ offense. Hooker tore them apart by passing for 325 yards and two TDs off of 27 completions. The Panthers’ secondary will need to play a lot better against the Broncos who put up 37 points last week.

Why W. Michigan Could Cover The Spread

Quarterback Jack Salopek improved his game against Ball State as he didn’t play great against Michigan State. However, his play wasn’t needed as the run game took over. Running backs Sean Taylor and La’Darius Jefferson combined for 174 yards and four touchdowns with three of them coming from Jefferson. As long as the run game is working, then Salopek won’t need to air it out as often. I’m sure he is aware that Hooker tore the Panther’s secondary apart last week and will certainly try and utilize his arm in trying to earn the upset win. Receiver Corey Crooms caught 10 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown in the win over Ball State.

The Broncos defense will have a tough task trying to stop the Pitt offense. Pitt is averaging 32.5 points per game and oddly enough allowing the same. W. Michigan also allows 32.5 points per game so this game has the chance to be close. The Broncos need to try and control the clock and not allow the Pitt passing game to find its groove. Both teams will have success running the ball. Whoever can control the pace of the game and get enough stops on defense will be the deciding factor.

Final Pittsburgh-Western Michigan Prediction & Pick

This has the makings of being a close game. With the spread where it’s at, I like Western Michigan in this game. Both of Pitt’s games have been close and this should follow the trend. Take the Broncos at home.

Final Pittsburgh-Western Michigan Prediction & Pick: Western Michigan +10.5 (-106)