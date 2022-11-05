The Syracuse Orange take on the Pittsburgh Panthers. Check out our college football odds series for our Syracuse Pittsburgh prediction and pick.

The shine is off Syracuse, which started the season so brilliantly but has come crashing down to earth the past few weeks. Coach Dino Babers was riding high with an unbeaten team and a 21-10 lead over Clemson starting the fourth quarter of a huge ACC Atlantic Division game on the road a few weeks ago. Syracuse lost that fourth-quarter lead, however, and the Orange haven’t been the same since. They didn’t score a point in the second half of their loss at Clemson. Then they faced Notre Dame and threw a pick-six on their first offensive play of the game. Syracuse failed to generate any consistent offense against the Fighting Irish, and its defensive front — which has been really good this season — was outplayed by Notre Dame’s offensive line. The Orange have lost their juice. It’s true that Syracuse fans didn’t expect to have a bowl-eligible team so early in the season. By a lot of measurements, this season has still been a true success. However, if Syracuse continues to lose and finishes 2022 with a 7-5 or 8-4 record, it will feel like a disappointment, given that the Orange had a great chance to go 10-2. They can still go 10-2, but now they have zero margin for error, and they have some tough games coming up on their schedule, including this one.

The Orange have defeated North Carolina State and Purdue, but after losing to Clemson and Notre Dame, it’s hard to assess how good this team truly is.

Pittsburgh has endured a brutal season. Losing quarterback Kenny Pickett really mattered. Losing offensive coordinator Mark Whipple really mattered. Losing receiver Jordan Addison really mattered. Pickett went to the NFL, Whipple left for Nebraska, and Addison transferred to USC. Those three departures were significant in their own right, but their impact has been more pronounced because their replacements have all failed to compensate for those losses. Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis has struggled, as has new offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti. The Pitt receivers aren’t as good with Addison not being there to stretch the field. This is why the Panthers have been hit hard in the ACC, losing to Georgia Tech, Louisville, and North Carolina before the end of October. Coach Pat Narduzzi has to make a lot of adjustments to a team which has been outmaneuvered on both sides of the ball this season.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Syracuse-Pittsburgh College Football odds.

College Football Odds: Syracuse-Pittsburgh Odds

Syracuse Orange: +3.5 (-110)

Pittsburgh Panthers: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 48.5 (-105)

Under: 48.5 (-115)

Why Syracuse Could Cover the Spread

The Orange have certainly struggled the past few weeks, but they have a good matchup here. Pittsburgh’s offense is not particularly dangerous or threatening. The Syracuse defensive line and secondary should both be able to tend to their assignments and win individual battles. The Syracuse offense has been poor in recent games, but Pitt just gave up more than 40 points to North Carolina and is not physically imposing.

Why Pittsburgh Could Cover the Spread

Syracuse is in a tailspin, and it’s really hard to trust a team which is playing bad football. Syracuse didn’t get much of any production from any of its units against Notre Dame, and the Irish aren’t that good this year. Pitt should be able to take advantage of a cratering Cuse crew.

Final Syracuse-Pittsburgh Prediction & Pick

Keep away from this game, given how unreliable both teams are. If you absolutely insist on a pick, take the team getting points instead of giving points, which in this case is Syracuse.

Final Syracuse-Pittsburgh Prediction & Pick: Syracuse +3.5