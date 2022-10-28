College Football Odds: TCU vs. West Virginia prediction, odds and pick – 10/29/2022

The TCU Horned Frogs will travel to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in a Saturday afternoon Big 12 college football matchup in Morgantown. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a TCU-West Virginia prediction and pick, laid out below.

TCU has begun their season at an impressive 7-0, ranking seventh in the nation. In their last four games, TCU has faced and defeated ranked teams. The Sonny Dykes era has begun with earnest, as the team is in a great position to challenge for the Big 12 title.

West Virginia has not enjoyed the same level of success, going 3-4 to open the season, getting blown out by Texas Tech last weekend. West Virginia opened their season with two consecutive overtime losses, including a thrilling reboot of the Backyard Brawl with Pittsburgh in the season opener.

Here are the TCU-West Virginia college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

TCU Horned Frogs: -7.5 (-106)

West Virginia Mountaineers: +7.5 (-114)

Over: 68.5 (-114)

Under: 68.5 (-106)

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread

Max Duggan has looked like an absolute star at quarterback, completing 69 percent of his passes for 1,871 yards with 19 touchdowns and just one interception. Duggan has also rushed for 274 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Kendre Miller is the team’s leading rusher, with 731 yards and ten touchdowns. Emari Demercado has rushed for four touchdowns. As a team, the Horned Frogs have totaled 1,590 rushing yards with 22 touchdowns. Quentin Johnson leads the team with 38 catches for 574 yards, hauling in three touchdown passes. Derius Davis is second with 22 catches for 289 yards, catching four touchdown passes to lead the team. Jared Wiley has caught twelve passes, but four of those have gone for touchdowns. TCU has scored an impressive 44.7 points per game, averaging 522.1 yards of offense.

TCU’s defense has been as good as needed, allowing 26.7 points and 398.6 yards of offense per game. Mark Perry leads the team with 40 tackles, including two and a half for a loss. Johnny Hodges is tied for the lead with 40 tackles, four and a half of his have gone for a loss. Dee Winters leads the team with four and a half tackles for loss, and the Horned Frogs have totaled twelve. Josh Newton and Bud Clark each lead the team with two interceptions, as the team has totaled eight.

Why West Virginia Could Cover The Spread

JT Daniels seems to have found a home in Morgantown, completing 64 percent of his passes for 1,686 yards with ten touchdowns and six interceptions. Daniels has also rushed for a touchdown. Tony Mathis leads the team with 492 rushing yards and ranks second with five rushing touchdowns. CJ Donaldson is second on the team with 422 yards and leads the team with six touchdowns. The Mountaineers have totaled 1,221 rushing yards and sixteen touchdowns. Bryce Ford-Wheaton leads the team with 45 catches for 516 yards and five touchdowns. Sam James is second in receiving yards with 401 and has scored two touchdowns. West Virginia is averaging 34.9 points and 436.6 yards of offense per game.

West Virginia’s defense has struggled, surrendering 33.7 points and 405.9 yards of offense per game. Lee Kpogba leads the team with 47 tackles, three and a half going for a loss, including two sacks. Dante Stills leads the team with two and a half sacks, while the Mountaineers have totaled fourteen sacks. Aubrey Burks and Jacolby Spells have intercepted the team’s only two passes this season.

Final TCU-West Virginia Prediction & Pick

Duggan will lead TCU to victory, but there will be a ton of points on the scoreboard.

Final TCU-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: TCU -7.5 (-106), over 68.5 (-114)