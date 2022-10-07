College Football Odds: Tennessee vs. LSU prediction, odds and pick – 10/8/2022

The Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers in an SEC college football matchup on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Tennessee-LSU prediction and pick, laid out below.

Tennessee is a pleasant surprise in the early part of the college football season, going 4-0, including victories against two ranked opponents in Pittsburgh and Florida. Tennessee seems to have found their quarterback in Hendon Hooker and may challenge for the conference title.

LSU has fallen from the heights of their 2019 NCAA Championship, firing head coach Ed Orgeron and replacing him with southerner Brian Kelly. Now, the team is 4-1 to begin their season, winning four straight after a maddening loss to Florida State in a primetime opener.

Here are the Tennessee-LSU college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Tennessee-LSU Odds

Tennessee Volunteers: -2.5 (-120)

LSU Tigers: +2.5 (-102)

Over: 64.5 (-114)

Under: 64.5 (-106)

Why Tennessee Could Cover The Spread

Hendon Hooker is one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the nation, and may just play his way into Heisman contention at this rate. Hooker has completed 72 percent of his passes for 1,193 yards, eight touchdowns, and no interceptions. Hooker has also rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns. Jaylen Wright leads the team with 256 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Jabari Small has also rushed for four touchdowns, ranking second with 184 yards. Dylan Sampson has totaled three touchdowns on the ground. As a team, Tennessee has totaled 774 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Jalin Hyatt leads the team with 23 catches for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Bru McCoy, once a highly touted recruit, has caught 13 catches for 211 yards and ranks second with two touchdown catches. Tennessee is averaging 48.5 points per game and 559.3 yards of offense per game.

Tennessee has held opponents to 19 points per game and 407.3 yards of offense per game. Aaron Beasley leads the team with 27 tackles, including one for a loss, and has registered five quarterback hits. Tennessee has sacked their opponents nine times this season, led by two from Elijah Herring, while seven players have each registered one. Kamal Hadden leads the team with two interceptions, while the Volunteers have totaled four as a team.

Why LSU Could Cover The Spread



LSU is averaging 35.6 points per game as a team and 443.6 yards of offense per game. Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels is the new starting quarterback, completing 68 percent of his passes for 915 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. Daniels is also the team’s leading rusher with 321 yards, scoring three touchdowns on the ground. Armoni Goodwin ranks second with 199 yards and leads the team with five rushing touchdowns. Noah Cain, a sought-after player out of high school, is second with four rushing touchdowns. The Tigers have totaled 980 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Malik Nabers leads the team with 22 catches for 290 yards, catching one touchdown. Jaray Jenkins leads the team with three receiving touchdowns, ranking second with 13 catches.

Like their best teams in the past, LSU has a dominant defense, holding opponents to 14.8 points per game and 293.8 yards of offense. Jay Ward leads the team with 25 tackles and is tied for the lead with one interception. LSU has sacked their opponents thirteen times, led by three and a half from BJ Ojulari. Micah Baskerville returned an interception for a touchdown.

Final Tennessee-LSU Prediction & Pick

These are two good teams but do not expect a lot of offense. I will put my faith in Hooker and Tennessee.

Final Tennessee-LSU Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -2.5 (-120), under 64.5 (-106)