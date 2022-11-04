College Football Odds: Texas Tech vs. TCU prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will travel to Fort Worth to take on the TCU Horned Frogs in a Saturday afternoon Big 12 college football matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Texas Tech-TCU prediction and pick, laid out below.

Texas Tech has evened themselves to a 4-4 record, going 2-3 in conference play. The Red Raiders have not won a game outside of Lubbock, and this one will be their toughest battle yet. The Red Raiders have two signature victories against Houston and Texas, both in overtime.

In the first season under Sonny Dykes, TCU has begun with an 8-0 record, including a 5-0 record in Big 12 play. TCU narrowly escaped defeat with a 43-40 victory over Oklahoma State in double overtime. With a weaker Big 12, there is a chance that TCU will miss out on the playoff.

Here are the Texas Tech-TCU college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas Tech-TCU Odds

Texas Tech Red Raiders: +8.5 (-114)

TCU Horned Frogs: -8.5 (-106)

Over: 69.5 (-105)

Under: 69.5 (-115)

Why Texas Tech Could Cover The Spread

Donovan Smith has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 1,505 yards for twelve touchdowns and eight interceptions. Behren Morton has also seen time at quarterback, completing 56.3 percent of his passes for 1,038 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. SaRodorick Thompson leads the team with 435 rushing yards with three touchdowns. Tahj Brooks leads the team with six rushing touchdowns and is second with 420 rushing yards. Smith has also rushed for four touchdowns. Xavier White leads the team with 454 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Jerand Bradley and Loic Fouonji both have caught three touchdowns. Texas Tech has totaled 33.9 points and 475.9 yards of offense per game.

Texas Tech has allowed 29.3 points and 365.8 yards of offense per game. Krishon Merriweather leads the team with 67 tackles, including two and a half for loss. Tyree Wilson leads the team with six and a half sacks and eleven and a half tackles for loss. The Red Raiders have totaled seventeen sacks this season. Reggie Pearson leads the team with two interceptions.

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread

Max Duggan has emerged as a dominant quarterback, completing 67.4 percent of his passes for 2,212 yards with 22 touchdowns and two interceptions. Kendre Miller leads the team with 851 rushing yards and eleven touchdowns. Emari Demercado and Duggan are second on the team with four rushing touchdowns. TCU has totaled 1,743 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. Quentin Johnson leads the team with 42 catches for 650 yards and four touchdowns. Derius Davis and Jared Wiley are also tied for the team lead with four receiving touchdowns. Taye Barber is second with 388 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Duggan has a stable of weapons to dominate defenses with. The Horned Frogs have totaled 44.3 points and 518.6 yards of offense per game.

TCU’s defense has not been great, allowing 27.3 points and 402.5 yards of offense to opponents per game. Jamoi Hodge, Johnny Hodges, and Mark Perry all lead the team with 47 tackles. Dee Winters leads the team with four and a half sacks and seven tackles for loss. TCU has totaled fifteen sacks on the season. Bud Clark leads the team with three interceptions while Josh Newton is second with two. TCU has totaled nine interceptions as a team.

Final Texas Tech-TCU Prediction & Pick

Duggan is too much to handle, but neither defense is good enough to keep the total under.

Final Texas Tech-TCU Prediction & Pick: TCU -8.5 (-106), over 69.5 (-105)