College Football Odds: Texas vs. Kansas State prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022

The Texas Longhorns will travel to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in a Saturday night Big 12 college football matchup at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Texas-Kansas State prediction and pick, laid out below.

Texas has gone 5-3 this season, with all three losses coming by a combined eleven points. The Longhorns have won three of their last four games but lost 41-34 at Oklahoma State in their last game. Steve Sarkisian has a chance to turn around this program and restore past glory.

Kansas State has enjoyed a dominant season, going 6-2, including a 4-1 mark in Big 12 play. An upset loss to Tulane at home is a bad loss, but the ten-point defeat at the hands of TCU is excusable. Last weekend, Kansas State shut out Oklahoma State 48-0.

Here are the Texas-Kansas State college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas-Kansas State Odds

Texas Longhorns: -2.5 (-115)

Kansas State Wildcats: +2.5 (-105)

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

Why Texas Could Cover The Spread

Quinn Ewers missed some time with an injury, but has returned and will continue to be the starting quarterback. Ewers has completed 57.8 percent of his passes for 1,139 yards with eleven touchdowns and five interceptions. Bijan Robinson is one of the most feared backs in the nation, leading Texas with 920 rushing yards and eleven touchdowns. Roschon Johnson is second with 367 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Texas has totaled 1,463 rushing yards and fifteen touchdowns. Xavier Worthy leads the team with 36 catches for 510 yards and seven touchdowns. Ja’Travion Sanders ranks second with five receiving touchdowns. Texas is averaging 36.4 points and 444.8 yards of offense per game.

Texas’ defense has been pretty decent, allowing 21.1 points and 370.9 yards of offense per game. Jaylan Ford leads the team with 72 tackles and seven and a half tackles for loss. Barryn Sorrell leads the team with three sacks, while the Longhorns have totaled seventeen sacks. D’Shawn Jamison and Jahdae Barron each have intercepted two passes to lead the team.

Why Kansas State Could Cover The Spread

Adrian Martinez’s status is uncertain for this game after he missed the last two games. Martinez has completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 907 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Will Howard has filled in admirably, completing 59.6 percent of his passes for 521 yards with six touchdowns and one interception. Deuce Vaughn leads the team with 902 yards, rushing for five touchdowns. Martinez ranks second with 565 rushing yards and leads the team with nine rushing touchdowns. Kansas State has totaled 1,824 rushing yards and nineteen touchdowns. Malik Knowles leads the team with 32 catches for 447 yards, scoring one touchdown. Kade Warner leads the team with four receiving touchdowns. Kansas State is averaging 31.0 points and 413.1 yards of offense per game.

Kansas State has been great defensively, averaging 17.3 points and 354.9 yards of offense per game. Austin Moore leads the team with 55 tackles, including seven for a loss and one-and-a-half sacks. Felix Anudike-Uzomah leads the team with seven and a half sacks, with the Wildcats totaling 23 as a team. Four different Wildcats lead the team with two interceptions each, with the team totaling eleven interceptions. Phillip Brooks has returned a punt for a touchdown.

Final Texas-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

Kansas State, regardless of who they start at quarterback, should handle this one or at least keep it close.

Final Texas-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Kansas State +2.5 (-105), over 54.5 (-110)