Published November 11, 2022

By David Rooney · 4 min read

We have an exciting weekend of college football coming up, with some great teams looking for a bounce back and others looking to maintain their momentum in Week 11. Will Georgia continue its dominance? Will Alabama take out its frustration against Ole Miss? Will Ohio State’s offense return to its normal level? We’ll find out this weekend. Let’s look at some college football odds and get into the best bets for Week 11, and find out how to make some money on college football!

All college football betting odds courtesy of FanDuel

College Football Week 11 Odds

Tennessee -20.5 (-110) vs. Missouri

Missouri has a good defense, ranking 29th in the country and allowing 22 points per game. That being said, Tennessee has a slightly better defense, and a significantly better offense. Tennessee has a top-three offense in the country even after their dumpster fire loss against Georgia, and Missouri is barely ranked in the top 100, averaging just 21.8 points per game.

Kentucky -17.5 (-110) vs. Vanderbilt

We won with Kentucky last week on the moneyline, and we’re going to back them again this weekend, with a twist. They can absolutely win by 20 or more points, but I’m slightly concerned about giving up a garbage-time touchdown. Given the Wildcats have had a bit of a tough season to date, I don’t expect them to take their foot off the gas at all, but it is a possibility. I would have liked to tease this by six points, down to -11.5, or at least -13.5, but alternate lines haven’t yet been released. I’ll take the -17.5, as I have confidence in Will Levis, but I would also definitely consider trying to get an alternate line when they become available. I don’t think this is likely, and I believe the Wildcats can blow the door off Vanderbilt if they come out strong and play up to their potential, but it is something to keep in mind with a spread this large.

Alabama -11.5 (-110) at Ole Miss

Alabama suffered a one-point loss to LSU in heartbreaking fashion last week. You know what that means? Ole Miss is going to pay for it. Coming off their second loss of the season and dropping to No. 10 in the national rankings, Nick Saban will have his team fired up and ready to send out a message.

I wouldn’t be shocked if Bama wins this game by 30 points, honestly. Mississippi ranks 41st in the country in scoring defense, and the Rebels average just a shade over 34 points per game. Bama averages nearly eight points more and allows three points fewer. Bama’s superior defense should be able to hold the Rebels in check, while Bryce Young and company score at least 35 points. My projection for a final score is somewhere around 38-21, and anything close to that would easily cover this spread. I wouldn’t even be shocked if the final margin of victory was much larger.

We can’t forget the “Alabama is furious and determined to prove a point” aspect of this narrative, either. That alone is likely worth another 3-5 points.

Indiana vs. Ohio State over 58.5 (-105)

We took the over in an Ohio State game last week, and it didn’t quite work out for us because of some crazy weather helping to slow down their offensive attack. However, we’re going back to that well this week. Even with their relative offensive clunker against Northwestern last week, the Buckeyes still rank first in the country in scoring offense, recording just over 45 points per game. Indiana has the 109th-ranked scoring defense, allowing 33.5 points per game. I’m looking for the high-powered Buckeyes offense to wake up here, put their performance last week in the rearview mirror, and remind the world why they have the best offense in the country.

Georgia -16.5 (-110) at Mississippi State

Personally, I don’t quite know what to make of this line. While I do worry slightly about a backdoor cover, as I do any time I’m spotting a team more than two touchdowns, I honestly think this line should be closer to -21. Mississippi State is an above-average team offensively and defensively (ranking 32nd and 42nd, respectively), but Georgia ranks sixth in scoring offense and third in scoring defense. They are the undisputed best team in the country and are coming off a dominating victory against Tennessee, a top team in its own right and potential College Football Playoff contender. Maybe they’re thinking this could be a letdown game after that huge victory, but to make the CFP you can afford minimal mistakes. Georgia knows that, so they will be locked in and ready to go on Saturday afternoon. Georgia beat Tennessee by 14 points last weekend, and Tennessee is at least five points better than Mississippi State. I think this pick and the Bama pick are the absolute best plays this week.