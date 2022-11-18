Published November 18, 2022

By David Rooney · 4 min read

This weekend, we have several exciting college football matchups headlined by a west coast showdown as USC takes on UCLA in the Battle for Los Angeles. No matter where your loyalties lie, this weekend is also another opportunity to make money betting on CFB. Let’s check out our college football odds series with a look at the best bets for Week 12!

All college football odds courtesy of FanDuel.

Georgia – Kentucky

Kentucky +22.5 (-110)

We have had good luck backing Kentucky as of late, and I expect that luck to continue with this pick. Georgia is an absolutely elite team, arguably the best team in college football right now. That being said, Kentucky is no slouch. They are a team that is fighting to get back in the top 25, and they know that they need to atone for their disastrous performance against Tennessee. Many people expected the Wildcats to compete against Tennessee and even possibly squeak out a win, which did not happen. This weekend, very few people are expecting the Wildcats to actually win against Georgia. That being said, just putting up a respectable fight against the number one team in the country could do wonders for Kentucky’s reputation and résumé.

Kentucky knows this, and they will be ready to go. There are very few scenarios in which I see them actually winning this game, but there are plenty of scenarios where I see them keeping the final score within three touchdowns.

It is absolutely possible that Kentucky could get blown out, but I don’t see that as likely. I view this game as roughly a 60% to 65% chance that the Wildcats will keep the score within three touchdowns. I like these odds, and I will be adding this game to my bet slip this weekend.

USC – UCLA

USC moneyline (-128)

The premise of this game is simple for me. I am getting USC money line at a slightly more expensive price than a standard against the spread pick. However, USC should definitely win this game. I see approximately 75% chance of USC winning, which presents good value for this pick. USC is a slightly better team on offense and a moderately better team on defense. I’ll take my chances all day with the team that is better on both sides of the ball. USC also has another crucial edge, one that will likely be especially important in a potentially close game like this and one that could significantly swing the odds in favor of USC. USC is better on third down, which is crucial to keeping drives going and putting points on the board.

Notre Dame – Boston College

Notre Dame -13.5 (-275, alternate spread)

I love Notre Dame in this matchup, and I don’t have significant hesitation about backing them for the full spread, which is currently -20.5. I think they will definitely win this game, and they should win easily. The Fighting Irish hold their opponents to just a shade over 22 points per game, while Boston College gives up nearly 30 a game. For BC, this is a bad combination with Notre Dame’s offense which averages 29.7 points per game themselves.

Personally, I feel the 20.5-point spread is just a tad over a coin flip, but I don’t see quite enough value to pull the trigger. However, I have high confidence in the Irish winning by at least two touchdowns, so in this case, I’m willing to eat the extra juice to collect what I see as a very likely win. Profit is profit, after all.

Oklahoma State – Oklahoma

OK State moneyline (+220)

These two teams have posted nearly identical scoring averages this season (31.9 points per game for Oklahoma and 31.8 points per game for Oklahoma State). Oklahoma is slightly better defensively than Oklahoma State, but I have a feeling this game is going to turn into a classic Big 12 shootout. With two offenses that are close to evenly matched, give me the underdog and the plus money every single time. I think the odds of OK State winning are slightly less than 50%, but with the moneyline odds at +220 that is some incredible value. It’s enough for me to pull the trigger.

Tennessee – South Carolina

Tennessee -21.5 (-114)

Last week, Tennessee got back to their winning ways by obliterating Missouri a week after a loss to Georgia dropped them out of the number one spot in the national rankings. Look for Tennessee to continue on their quest to prove themselves as a dominant team by dismantling another outmatched opponent. I wouldn’t be surprised if Tennessee came close to repeating their 42-point victory from last week. Even if they don’t win by quite that margin, Tennessee should still be able to easily cover this three-touchdown spread.