After going from winning two games to twelve in a span of one season, the expectations for the Tulane Green Wave 2023 season is through the roof! Join us for our college football odds series where our Tulane over/under win total prediction and pick will be revealed!

En route to an impressive Cotton Bowl victory over a USC Squad that boasted the Heisman Trophy winner in Caleb Williams, Tulane underwent their most successful season in program history since going an undefeated 12-0 during the 1998 football season. Tulane finished with (12-2) and (7-1) in conference play in 2022. With the departures of Cincinnati, UCF, and Houston to the Big 12, the case for Tulane to capture set another AAC title is, even more, stronger than it ever was.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 9.5 wins: -112

Under 9.5 wins: -108

Why Tulane Can Win 9.5 Games

The biggest reason why Tulane can replicate last year's success by winning at least 9.5 games later this fall is due to the fact that quarterback Michael Pratt will be returning for a fourth season as the Green Wave's signal caller under center. Last fall, Pratt accounted for 37 touchdowns both through the air and on the ground as he quickly established himself as one of college football's most dangerous field generals. Without a doubt, it is extremely difficult to win consistently with uncertainty around the quarterback position, and Tulane will be fortunate enough not to have to worry about that.

In addition, although Tulane lost some premier talent on the offensive side of the ball to the NFL Draft, the Green Wave will be adding some skill thanks to the transfer portal in Lawrence Keys III and Yulkeith Brown who played their college ball at Texas A&M, and Louisiana respectfully.

Most importantly, Tulane's strength of schedule in conference play could be the determining factor on whether or not Tulane is able to win ten games. Like previously mentioned, there are more than a few members that are now a part of the Big 12, which only means that it is the Green Wave's conference title to lose. Simply put, even though Tulane will have a difficult test at home versus an SEC foe in Ole Miss, the conference slate should benefit Tulane in more ways than one.

Why Tulane Can Not Win 9.5 Games

On the other side of things, there's always the chance that Tulane takes a step backward when facing their hefty 2023 expectations. Despite having the quarterback and a significant amount of talent not the offensive side of the ball, there does seem to be some concern on defense. At first glance, Tulane is losing a whopping five of their leading tacklers from last year's squad, but the Green Wave are reportedly still confident that the talent which is coming in is more than capable to replace the production from the 2022 squad. However, replacing five of those starters is a difficult task that will put even more pressure on the offense to get the job done. With that being said, a lack of depth on the defense will most likely be the main reason why Tulane won't win ten games.

All in all, Tulane will also have a new commander-in-chief that is orchestrating the defense in defensive coordinator under Shiel Wood. On paper, the Green Wave's initial hire at the DC position in Lance Guidry ended up departing for Miami, Tulane had to scramble and settle for Wood. Regardless of whether or not Wood finds success this season in leading the charge on defense, it should be expected that it will take some time to get adjusted.

Lastly, the importance of taking care of business in the first three games of the season will prove to make or break Tulane's season. Not only does the Green Wave square off with Ole Miss at home in Week 2, but games against South Alabama in the opener, as well as a difficult matchup at Southern Miss, will not be a walk in the park. If Tulane struggles early, then that could set the tone negatively the remainder of the campaign.

Final Tulane Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

With just enough returning offensive production as well as partaking in a favorable conference schedule, there should be no reason why Tulane does not pick up where they left off a year ago en route to winning ten games this fall.

Final Tulane Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 9.5 wins (-112)