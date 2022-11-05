The UCLA Bruins take on the Arizona State Sun Devils. Check out our college football odds series for our UCLA Arizona State prediction and pick.

The UCLA Bruins are on track to face their biggest rival, the USC Trojans, in two weeks, with a Pac-12 Championship Game spot on the line. The Bruins just have to get through two more games to make sure that USC game means everything it can possibly mean. If the Bruins do get tripped up before the USC contest on Nov. 19, their goal of playing for the Pac-12 title would be imperiled. They would reduce their chances of playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game. They would be in trouble in their quest for a 10-win regular season. If they can avoid the upset bug, however, they would stay in the College Football Playoff race, the Pac-12 race, the New Year’s Six race, and would have everything to play for heading into late November. Coach Chip Kelly has resurrected his career this year, finding a play-calling groove and recalling the days when he led Oregon to the top tier of college football. UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is accompanied in the UCLA backfield by Zach Charbonnet, which marks the best starting offensive backfield in the Pac-12 this season. Oregon and USC have quality combinations, but UCLA’s duo is number one. The Bruins need to ride DTR and Charbonnet, given that they need their offense to carry most of the workload in every game they play.

Arizona State has not had a good season, but the Sun Devils might have found something at quarterback. Emory Jones got hurt against Washington a month ago. Backup Trenton Bourguet came in and put 45 points on the board in a win over the Huskies. Jones came back to the lineup and lost 15-14 at Stanford. Bourguet got the call as the starting quarterback last week against Colorado. The Sun Devils scored 42 points in a road win. Bourguet is now the starter entering this game against UCLA. The Bruins are a better team than Arizona State, but the Sun Devils — with Bourguet and not Jones under center — are an improved team with a much better offense. This game could get tricky for UCLA. Its defense has to be able to contain Bourguet and the rest of the ASU offense under interim head coach Shaun Aguano.

Here are the UCLA-Arizona State NCAA Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UCLA-Arizona State Odds

UCLA Bruins: -10.5 (-114)

Arizona State Sun Devils: +10.5 (-106)

Over: 66.5 (-110)

Under: 66.5 (-110)

Why UCLA Could Cover the Spread

The Bruins have the better quarterback and the better running back on the field. They have the superior offense and the elite athletes Arizona State can’t fully match. Arizona State allowed 34 points to Colorado, which is a subpar defensive performance. If UCLA plays up to its potential on offense, it can score over 50 points in this game.

Why Arizona State Could Cover the Spread

The Bruins might be the better team, but Arizona State is much improved with Trenton Bourguet replacing Emory Jones as the Sun Devils’ starting quarterback. UCLA’s defense isn’t very good. Arizona State has a very real chance of being able to exploit the Bruins’ defense. Keep in mind that ASU could lose by 10 and cover the spread. The Sun Devils should be able to score enough to keep this close.

Final UCLA-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

UCLA will win, but Arizona State will indeed score enough to keep the game close and cover.

Final UCLA-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Arizona State +10.5