USC is looking to take strides after a very good season in 2022. We are here to showcase our college football odds series by predicting the USC over under win total prediction and pick in 2023.

The Trojans accomplished a lot in 2022 as they went 11-3 overall and 8-1 in the Pac 12. Now, they look to keep it going in 2023, with plenty of opportunity to do so. First-year coach Lincoln Riley did a great job of motivating his players. Thus, he helped push them to a great season. The Trojans were the fourth-ranked team entering the College Football Playoffs. However, they lost to Utah in the Conference Championship and did not get a chance to play in the National Championship.

The Trojans then lost to the 16th-ranked Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic to end the season on a disappointing note. However, their season was a big upswing following a year where they went 4-8 in 2021.

The Trojans started the season with three straight blowout wins, including a Week 2 victory over Stanford. Moreover, they were 6-0 after six games. But they suffered a 43-42 loss to the 20th-ranked Utah Utes. Regardless, the Trojans bounced back to win their last five, including a win at UCLA. But the Trojans could not play defense when it mattered the most, allowing 46 or more points in their final two contests.

The Trojans will see the return of Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Amazingly, he tossed for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns, and five interceptions with a 66.6 percent completion percentage. Williams may go first in next year’s NFL Draft.

But he will have to toss the ball to someone new. Ultimately, Jordan Addison has moved on to the NFL and will catch passes from Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings. Who will replace him? But there are two other questions lingering around Los Angeles. Who will run the ball, and can the defense improve?

Why USC Can Win 9.5 Games

This offense is lethal. Subsequently, Williams emerged as a force and tossed the ball everywhere. Dorian Singer is the new top receiver in Southern California. Furthermore, he caught 66 passes for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns in 2022. The Trojans expect more out of him in 2023, and he has the potential to accomplish much. Additionally, he will have some new teammates as the Trojans added Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon to the recieving core. Brenden Rice and Mario Williams return. Significantly, Rice had 39 catches for 611 yards and four touchdowns while Williams had 40 catches for 631 yards and five scores.

The Trojans added some new pieces to the offensive line to help. Subsequently, Jarrett Kingston comes from Washington State, while Ethan White and Michael Tarquin both come over from Florida. The Trojans will also have a new running back as MarShawn Lloyd joins the backfield.

The Trojans will win 10 games behind a strong offense and an improved defense. Likewise, their offensive line is better.

Why USC Can Not Win 9.5 Games

The most lingering question in Los Angeles is the ability of the defense to bounce back after two poor performances. Now, they must figure it all out to have a chance to replicate their performance.

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has his hands full with a defense that collapsed down the stretch. Now, he is under heavy scrutiny to fix what went wrong and establish more this coming season. Mason Cobb should help. Ultimately, he transferred from Oklahoma State and will now serve as a linebacker for the Trojans. Cobb had 58 solo tackles, two sacks, and an interception last season. Also, the Trojans have Anthony Lucas shoring up the D-Line. They also have Jack Sullivan on the defensive line.

But can these players adjust and help the defense? It helps that they have an easy early-season schedule. Then, they will have a two-game road trip to Arizona State and Colorado, respectively.

But the schedule gets significantly more difficult in the colder months. First, they have to travel to Notre Dame to face the Fighting Irish. The Trojans then have a date on November 11th against the Oregon Ducks. Consequently, these will both be difficult matches.

The Trojans will not win 10 games because their defense will not improve significantly. Moreover, they will have issues beating Notre Dame and Oregon.

Final USC Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The only thing that could hinder this team is injuries. Alas, Williams will look to make a splash in what may be his final season. Expect the Trojans to win 10 games and compete for a championship.

