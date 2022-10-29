The USC Trojans take on the Arizona Wildcats. Check out our college football odds series for our USC Arizona prediction and pick.

This is the last game of the regular season in which the USC Trojans will play outside the Los Angeles metropolitan area. All four November games are in the L.A. metro area — three at home in the Los Angeles Coliseum, one at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena against fellow L.A.-based school UCLA. The Trojans are in a position where winning this game sets them up for a more favorable schedule and a lack of plane flights over the next month. Players can get healthy. Backups and players lower on the depth chart might be able to rise up and make added contributions to aid in a push for the Pac-12 title … but the Trojans have to get past Arizona first and make sure they don’t stumble in Tucson.

USC’s really big concern entering this game is the health of its linebackers. Eric Gentry, the team’s best linebacker in the first half of the season, will be a game-time decision according to head coach Lincoln Riley. Gentry deflects passes, makes tackles, and is an active, disruptive presence with his speed, his long strides which enable him to cover lots of real estate, and his rangy arms. Not having him on the field would be a significant loss for the Trojans, who are coming off an Oct. 15 game in which they gave up 43 points and more than 400 passing yards to Utah. USC’s defense doesn’t generally need to be spectacular to win games — though it certainly was tremendous in a Sept. 24 win over Oregon State — but it can’t get ripped apart the way it was by Utah two weeks ago.

Arizona’s defense is porous. Heading into this game against USC and Caleb Williams, the Wildcats can’t like their position on defense. They have allowed 49 points in three of their last four games. That pretty much speaks for itself in terms of the weakness of this group. However, Arizona scored 39 points in its most recent game versus the Washington Huskies. Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura is extremely talented, and he is definitely capable of lighting up this USC defense if the Trojans play another terrible defensive game. Arizona does have enough offensive weapons, particularly receiver Jacob Cowing, to make life absolutely miserable for the USC defense. The Wildcats have a legitimate puncher’s chance at the upset in Tucson.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the USC-Arizona College Football odds.

USC Trojans: -15.5 (-110)

Arizona Wildcats: +15.5 (-110)

Over: 76.5 (-115)

Under: 76.5 (-105)

Why USC Could Cover the Spread

The Trojans have the ability to dismantle Arizona’s very frail defense. USC has regularly been scoring over 40 points this season, and given Arizona’s tendency to allow close to 50 points in Pac-12 games this year (three 49-point games by Wildcat opponents in the past month), it’s very reasonable to think that USC can score in the 50s in this contest. Moreover, the Trojans — knowing their defense is not in good physical shape due to the Eric Gentry injury plus an injury to fellow linebacker Shane Lee — might enter this game fully intent on scoring 56 points. If they do score 56 points, Arizona would need to score 41 to cover. That’s a tall order for any offense.

Why Arizona Could Cover the Spread

USC’s injuries leave the Trojans vulnerable to an aggressive, precise, well-schemed attack. Arizona coach Jedd Fisch has had two weeks to look at USC film and find the points of weakness in this USC defense, which was helpless against Utah’s passing game. Arizona can definitely score 40 points against USC and keep this game competitive for the full 60 minutes.

Final USC-Arizona Prediction & Pick

USC’s offense will win the game, but USC’s defense will keep Arizona in the hunt and will also send the game well over the number. USC will score 49, but Arizona will score close to 40.

Final USC-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Arizona +15.5, over 76.5