College Football Odds: Virginia Tech vs. NC State prediction, odds and pick – 10/27/2022

The Virginia Tech Hokies will travel to take on the NC State Wolfpack in a Thursday night ACC football matchup in Raleigh. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Virginia Tech-NC State prediction and pick, laid out below.

Virginia Tech has limped to a 2-5 record in the first season under new head coach Brent Pry. Virginia Tech actually began their season at 2-1, but have lost their last four games to fall further away from bowl eligibility. This may already be a lost season for the Hokies.

NC State is 5-2 on their season, losing to Clemson and Syracuse in road conference matchups. The Wolfpack have yet to lose at home, going 4-0 at Carter-Finley Stadium. A relatively weaker end to the schedule will allow NC State to contend for a conference title.

Here are the Virginia Tech-NC State college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Virginia Tech-NC State Odds

Virginia Tech Hokies: +13.5 (-110)

NC State Wolfpack: -13.5 (-110)

Over: 39.5 (-110)

Under: 39.5 (-110)

Why Virginia Tech Could Cover The Spread

Grant Wells has completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,439 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. Wells has rushed for 148 yards and leads the team with three rushing touchdowns. Keshawn King is the team’s leading rusher, with 259 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Jalen Holston is second with 152 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Kaleb Smith leads the team with 28 catches for 428 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Nick Gallo is second with 23 catches for 167 yards but has not scored a touchdown. Five other Hokies have caught a touchdown from Wells. Virginia Tech has scored just 19.1 points per game while averaging 321.9 yards per game.

Virginia Tech has allowed opponents to score 25.1 points per game and average 357.9 yards of offense per game. Dax Hollifield leads the team with 52 tackles, four and a half of which have been for a loss. TyJuan Garbutt leads the team with three and a half sacks, while the Hokies have totaled thirteen sacks. Keonta Jenkins and Armani Chatman have each intercepted a pass for the Hokies.

Why NC State Could Cover The Spread

Star quarterback Devin Leary is set to miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle, a huge blow to the NC State offense. The team lost the only game that Leary has missed this season, falling on the road to Syracuse. In his place, Charleston Southern transfer Jack Chambers will start. Chambers has appeared in five games, completing 55 percent of his passes for 208 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Jordan Houston leads the team with 304 rushing yards but has not crossed the endzone on the ground. Demie Sumo-Karngbaye is second with 299 rushing yards and leads the team with three rushing touchdowns. Leary has scored the team’s other three rushing touchdowns. Thayer Thomas leads the team with 27 catches for 319 yards and two touchdowns. Eleven other Wolfpack receivers have caught one touchdown each. NC State is averaging 27.4 points per game while averaging 355 yards of offense.

NC State’s defense has been solid, allowing 16.9 points per game and 310.9 yards of offense. Drake Thomas leads the team with 50 tackles, including four for a loss. Davin Vann and CJ Clark each lead the team with two sacks. NC State has sacked their opponents eight times this season. Aydan White leads the team with three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

Final Virginia Tech-NC State Prediction & Pick

Virginia Tech just is not good enough to win this one.

Final Virginia Tech-NC State Prediction & Pick: NC State -13.5 (-110), over 39.5 (-110)