College Football Odds: Virginia vs. Georgia Tech prediction, odds and pick – 10/20/2022

The Virginia Cavaliers will travel to take on Georgia Tech in a Thursday night ACC football matchup at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a Virginia-Georgia Tech prediction and pick, laid out below.

Virginia has limped to a 2-4 record in their first season without Bronco Mendenhall, who resigned after six seasons in Charlottesville. New head coach Tony Elliott comes in with a strong reputation after eleven seasons with Clemson. Virginia is a different place than Clemson though, so this rebuild may take a bit.

Georgia Tech is now 3-3, winning two straight games after firing head coach Geoff Collins. Brent Key took over and led the team to two conference victories, and may play himself into consideration as the permanent head coach. If one is keen to look for these things, the path to a bowl game is possible for Georgia Tech.

Here are the Virginia-Georgia Tech college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Virginia-Georgia Tech Odds

Virginia Cavaliers: +3.5 (-122)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: -3.5 (+100)

Over: 47.5 (-108)

Under: 47.5 (-112)

Why Virginia Could Cover The Spread

Brennan Armstrong is now in his third season as the starting quarterback for Virginia. Armstrong has completed 55 percent of his passes for 1,363 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. Armstrong also leads the team with three rushing touchdowns and is second with 195 rushing yards. Perris Jones leads the team with 320 rushing yards and has added two rushing touchdowns. Xavier Brown and Mike Hollins each have added over 100 yards on the ground, with Hollins scoring twice. Virginia has totaled 778 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

Keytaon Thompson leads the team with 41 catches for 449 yards but has yet to score a touchdown through the air. Lavel Davis, Jr. leads the team with two receiving touchdowns, catching fourteen passes for 293 yards. Jones also leads the team with two receiving touchdowns. Dontayvion Wicks is second on the team with 317 yards and a touchdown. Virginia is averaging just 17.8 points per game.

Virginia’s defense has been solid, averaging 24.8 points per game. Nick Jackson leads the team with 62 tackles, three of which have gone for a loss and two sacks. Virginia has sacked their opponents fifteen times, led by four from Chico Bennett, Jr., while Aaron Faumui has added three and a half. Anthony Johnson leads the team with two interceptions, while Jonas Sanker and Antonio Clary each have one interception.

Why Georgia Tech Could Cover The Spread

Georgia Tech was excited for Jeff Sims to return and lead the offense, but Sims has merely been okay this season. Sims has completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,068 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. Sims is also second on the team with 287 rushing yards and a touchdown. Hassan Hall leads the team with 330 rushing yards but has not scored a touchdown. Dontae Smith is third with 208 rushing yards and leads the team with three rushing touchdowns. Nate McCollum leads the team with 29 catches for 283 yards, adding one receiving touchdown. EJ Jenkins is second with 160 receiving yards and leads the team with two touchdown catches. Georgia Tech is averaging just 17.3 points per game.

Georgia Tech’s defense has been meh, surrendering 28 points per game. Ayinde Eley leads the team with 65 tackles and nine tackles for loss, including three and a half sacks. Georgia Tech has sacked their opponents fifteen times, led by four from Keion White. Charlie Thomas leads the team with two interceptions, while five other Yellow Jackets have totaled one each.

Final Virginia-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

Georgia Tech is hot and there won’t be a ton of offense in this one.

Final Virginia-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick: Georgia Tech -3.5 (+100), under 47.5 (-112)