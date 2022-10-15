The Washington State Cougars take on the Oregon State Beavers. Check out our college football odds series for our Washington State Oregon State prediction and pick.

The Oregon State Beavers were watching their season slip away in Week 6 against Stanford. In the 2022 Pac-12 Conference, only one team is worse than Stanford, and that’s Colorado. Losing to Stanford would have been a new low for the Beavers, who very nearly defeated USC in Week 4 but squandered a golden chance for a victory by throwing four interceptions. Turnovers and a fractured quarterback situation dragged the Beavers down. Their offense stumbled at Stanford, and in the final minute, the Beavers were at midfield, trailing by five points and needing a huge play from their offense. They got that big play when two Stanford defenders took bad angles and allowed a long run after a catch of an intermediate-range pass. What had seemed to be a 27-22 loss turned into a 28-27 win. Oregon State scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to rescue that game.

Now we get to see if that escape against Stanford can carry into this week against the Beavers’ next opponent.

Washington State has lost multiple times in Pac-12 play this season, but those losses have come to the two teams which might meet in the Pac-12 Championship Game, Oregon and USC. Washington State limited USC to 30 points this past week. That’s not bad at all, considering that USC has scored over 40 points in four of its six games so far this season. The problem was that Washington State’s offensive line got worked, giving up three sacks to one player, USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu. Washington State committed double-digit penalties and played in poor field position throughout the game.

Cougar quarterback Cameron Ward was inconsistent against USC. He didn’t turn the ball over, but he also didn’t hit the big downfield pass plays Washington State needs from its offense. Washington State has to get a lot more from Ward if it wants to play to its potential and get the results it expects to produce in the second half of the 2022 season.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Washington State-Oregon State College Football odds.

College Football Odds: Washington State-Oregon State Odds

Washington State Cougars: +3.5 (-110)

Oregon State Beavers: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 51.5 (-110)

Under: 51.5 (-110)

Why Washington State Could Cover the Spread

It’s remarkable but true: Washington State has won eight straight games against Oregon State. The games are often close, but the Cougars keep winning them. When one considers the quarterback problems Oregon State is having, it’s curious why Oregon State is even favored in this game at all. Washington State getting three and a half points feels like a total gift. The idea that Washington State can lose by a field goal and still cover seems like a really good percentage bet to make in Week 7.

Why Oregon State Could Cover the Spread

The Beavers showed against USC that they can compete with quality teams. Moreover, Washington State’s offense is noticeably inconsistent. Cam Ward has not been as good as WSU fans or coaches hoped he would be entering this season. Oregon State’s defense can put the clamps on him and create an ugly, low-scoring game, which is what the Beavers want, given their own quarterback problems.

Final Washington State-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

Oregon State’s deficiencies at quarterback will show up and be exposed against a solid Washington State squad. The Cougars are not a great team, but they have a defense capable of punishing OSU for any mistakes it makes. Take the Cougars plus the points.

Final Washington State-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Washington State +3.5