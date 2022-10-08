The Washington State Cougars take on the USC Trojans. Check out our college football odds series for our Washington State USC prediction and pick.

The USC Trojans are 5-0, and they certainly have reason to feel good about what they have accomplished thus far in 2022, but for all the good work they have done, they face a lot of questions heading into this game against Washington State, a good 4-1 team which could be 5-0 if it had not blown a 34-22 lead to Oregon in the final four minutes of regulation on Sept. 24. USC offensive lineman Justin Dedich, a key part of the opening day starting offensive line which played really well in the first two games of the season, will be a game-time decision, according to USC head coach Lincoln Riley. Dedich did not play last week against Arizona State and is clearly less than 100-percent healthy. USC isn’t nearly as good if its top offensive linemen are hurt. Left tackle Courtland Ford is another injured USC offensive lineman who was healthy on Day 1 of the season but has been banged up in recent weeks. If anything happens to Bobby Haskins, the current left tackle, USC faces a dire situation on its offensive front.

The Trojans’ defense played a great game against Oregon State in Week 4, but it regressed versus Arizona State in Week 5. Rush defense is still a problem for this team, and pass interference penalties have occasionally been an issue in the secondary. USC has some flaws, and a limited roster could leave the Trojans vulnerable against Washington State.

Cougar quarterback Cameron Ward is a high-variance player. His ceiling is high, but his floor is low. He makes great plays and bad plays. If he has his best game and weeds out his mistakes, USC faces a tough task. If he makes mistakes, the Trojans should have little problem winning this game … but the lingering question with USC is precisely that: What happens when an opponent finally plays a complete game on offense? We haven’t seen it yet, but if Washington State delivers, the Trojans could be in real trouble. It will be fascinating to see how this game plays out.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Washington State-USC College Football odds.

College Football Odds: Washington State-USC Odds

Washington State Cougars: +12.5 (-105)

USC Trojans: -12.5 (-115)

Over: 65.5 (-110)

Under: 65.5 (-110)

Why Washington State Could Cover the Spread

It’s a big spread, so Washington State only needs to keep this game reasonably close. One could very credibly say that the line should be about four or five points lower than it is. Washington State could lose 35-24 or 42-31 and still cover. The idea that USC will blow the doors off this game with its current roster limitations just seems like an inflated set of expectations based on brand names and the fact that USC is No. 6 in the country. USC is a very good team, to be sure, but its 5-0 record has come against a relatively weak schedule, and Washington State might be the toughest team the Trojans have faced so far this year.

Why USC Could Cover the Spread

USC’s offense had that one bad game against Oregon State. In its other five games, USC has scored at least 41 points. This offense reliably scores, and it reliably makes big plays on third downs and in the red zone. The Oregon State game was the exception, not the rule. If Washington State is anything less than excellent on offense, the game can get away from the Cougars and USC can indeed win a blowout.

Final Washington State-USC Prediction & Pick

USC isn’t healthy enough or sharp enough right now to be expected to win by 17 or 20 or even just 14 points against a solid Washington State squad. The Cougars are good, and that doesn’t seem to be reflected in the line. Take the Cougars plus the points.

Final Washington State-USC Prediction & Pick: Washington State +12.5