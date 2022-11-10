Published November 10, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Washington Huskies will travel to take on the Oregon Ducks in a primetime Pac-12 college football matchup at Autzen Stadium. Let’s continue our college football odds series and making our Washington-Oregon prediction and pick.

Washington has rebounded from a rough 2021 to go 7-2 so far this season, including a three-game winning streak. The Huskies are 4-2 in conference play, but leaving Seattle has been an issue for the team, going 1-2 on the road. Nevertheless, coach Kalen DeBoer potentially has the Huskies primed for double-digit victories this season

Oregon has rebounded from an awful season opener to put itself back in serious contention for the College Football Playoff. The Ducks have gone 8-0 since their 49-3 defeat to Georgia in Week 1, beating two ranked teams under first-year coach Dan Lanning.

Here are the Washington-Oregon college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Washington-Oregon Odds

Washington Huskies: +13.5 (-112)

Oregon Ducks: -13.5 (-108)

Over: 72.5 (-110)

Under: 72.5 (-110)

Why Washington Could Cover The Spread

Michael Pennix, Jr., an Indiana transfer, has completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,232 yards with 23 touchdowns and only five interceptions for the Huskies. Pennix, Jr. has also rushed for two touchdowns.

Wayne Taulapapa leads the team with 476 rushing yards, while scoring six touchdowns. Cameron Davis leads the team with 10 rushing touchdowns, ranking second with 384 rushing yards. Washington has rushed for 1,128 yards and 21 touchdowns as a team. Rome Odunze leads the team with 57 catches for 858 receiving yards and six touchdown catches. Jalen McMillan is tied for the team lead with six touchdown catches, ranking second with 670 receiving yards. Ja’Lynn Polk has hauled in four receiving touchdowns.

Washington is averaging 38.6 points and 495.6 yards of offense per game.

Washington’s defense has struggled at times, allowing 26.9 points and 355.3 yards of offense per game. Alex Cook leads the team with 59 tackles, including two-and-a-half for loss. Braelen Trice leads the team with six-and-a-half sacks, with Jeremiah Martin right behind with six sacks. The Huskies have totaled 26 sacks as a team. Asa Turner leads the team with two interceptions, while the Huskies have totaled six picks overall.

Why Oregon Could Cover The Spread

Bo Nix is finally showing the potential that Auburn fans salivated over, completing 73.3 percent of his passes for 2,495 yards with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. Nix also leads the team with 13 rushing touchdowns, staking his claim as a Heisman contender.

Bucky Irving leads the team with 688 rushing yards, scoring two touchdowns. Noah Whittington is second with 512 rushing yards, scoring three times. Oregon has totaled 2,081 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns as a team. Troy Franklin leads the team with 39 catches for 646 yards and five touchdowns. Terrance Ferguson is tied for the team lead with five receiving touchdowns. Cam McCormick and Irving have each hauled in three touchdown catches.

Oregon has averaged 43.1 points and 520.6 yards of offense per game.

Oregon’s defense, outside of the opening week disaster, has been okay, allowing 26.3 points and 384.0 yards of offense per game. Bennett Williams leads the team with 42 tackles, also registering a sack. DJ Johnson leads the team with six sacks, with Oregon totaling 15 as a team. Christian Gonzalez and Trikweze Bridges are tied for the team lead with three interceptions. Mase Funa has returned an interception for a touchdown.

Final Washington-Oregon Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a high-scoring affair, but Oregon will blow out Washington while solidifying its candidacy for the College Football Playoff.

Final Washington-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon -13.5 (-108), over 72.5 (-110)