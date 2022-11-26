Published November 26, 2022

The Washington Huskies take on the Washington State Cougars. Check out our college football odds series for our Washington Washington State prediction and pick.

The Washington Huskies did not get the news they wanted on Friday. They needed California to upset UCLA and create the Pac-12 tiebreaker math they needed in order to make their way to the Pac-12 Championship Game next week. Because Cal lost to UCLA, Washington’s only hope of making the Pac-12 title game is to have both Utah and Oregon lose. Utah is not losing to Colorado, so the Huskies are unofficially dead. Utah beating Colorado will make it official.

Yet, Washington really didn’t expect to have any sort of chance to win the Pac-12 title a month ago. It’s impressive the Huskies came as close as they actually did. Their win at Oregon was a tremendous performance, showing that first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer was a fantastic hire, a great way for the program to quickly bounce back from previous coach Jimmy Lake’s disastrous and mercifully brief tenure on Montlake. DeBoer has brought out the best in quarterback Michael Penix. The Huskies’ passing game is one of the best in the country.

Washington is still playing for some big goals and achievements in this game. First, it’s the Apple Cup, which is a really huge deal and a season-making game for both schools in this Evergreen State rivalry. Second, Washington can notch a 10th win with a victory over Washington State. That would fuel recruiting momentum and give the Huskies a shot in the arm heading into the bowl season and then the offseason. Washington was stuck and adrift one year ago. Kalen DeBoer is exactly what this program needed to get out of a ditch and back in the saddle.

Washington State struggled for most of the season, but in November, the Cougars have played really well. They just did defeat Arizona on the road. Before that, they handled Arizona State and Stanford. Coach Jake Dickert has had to deal with a limited and flawed offensive line this season. Quarterback Cam Ward has often lacked the time in the pocket he has needed to make good reads and facilitate the offense. Washington State has improved up front in November, and the results speak for themselves. Dickert won his first Apple Cup game as a head coach last year, when he was the interim boss of Wazzu after Nick Rolovich was dismissed. Now DeBoer is in his first Apple Cup as a head coach. We’ll see if Dickert can find the defensive formula which can short-circuit the Huskies’ explosive passing attack. This game should be a real fun one in Pullman.

Why Washington Could Cover the Spread

The Michael Penix passing game is so explosive and formidable, and it will be hard for Washington State to account for all the weapons the Huskies can deploy. Washington State’s offensive line limitations might also prevent the Cougars from scoring enough to keep up with UW in a possible shootout.

Why Washington State Could Cover the Spread

After a bad October, Washington State has responded with a great November. If we see the Wazzu team which has shown up on the gridiron the past three weeks, Washington is in trouble. The Huskies would have a hard time escaping the Cougars’ lair in the Palouse.

Final Oregon-Washington State Prediction & Pick

Washington State is a much better team than it was a month ago … but so is Washington. The Huskies have the high-end talent which can score in crucial situations. Take Washington.

