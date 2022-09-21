College Football Odds: West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech prediction, odds and pick – 9/22/2022

The West Virginia Mountaineers will travel to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in a Thursday night college football matchup in Blacksburg. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our college football odds series, which includes a West Virginia-Virginia Tech prediction and pick, laid out below.

West Virginia has struggled to a 1-2 record this season, coming off a 65-7 thrashing of FCS Towson. West Virginia did not fare as well in their first two, losing in the Backyard Brawl to Pittsburgh in the season opener, and getting upset by Kansas in week two.

Virginia Tech has rebounded from its season-opening loss to Old Dominion to win two straight games. The Hokies handled both Boston College and Wofford in consecutive weeks, bringing their record to a 2-1 mark. New head coach Brent Pry will look for a headline win in this one.

Here are the West Virginia-Virginia Tech college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: West Virginia-Virginia Tech Odds

West Virginia Mountaineers: -1.5 (-114)

Virginia Tech Hokies: +1.5 (-106)

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

Why The Mountaineers Could Cover The Spread

It has taken three schools for JT Daniels, but the third time may be a charm for the quarterback. Daniels has started all three games, tossing six touchdowns and 753 yards against just two interceptions this season. The former top recruit has completed an impressive 64.1 percent of the passes he has attempted this season. Daniels has also added a rushing touchdown. The rushing attack is led by CJ Donaldson, who has rushed for 274 yards and an astonishing six touchdowns. Tony Mathis is a capable sidekick, with 234 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton leads the team with 24 catches for 296 yards and four touchdowns. Kaden Prather and Sam James each have over ten catches and over 150 yards, adding one touchdown a piece. There is no doubt that this offense can score, averaging 46 points per game.

West Virginia’s defense has been shaky, surrendering 33 points per game, actually lowered by allowing just seven to Towson. Opponents are only averaging 327.7 yards per game, almost 200 yards less per game than the Mountaineers. Lee Kpogba leads the team with 18 tackles, including two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery. As a unit, West Virginia has totaled eight sacks, led by Dante Stills’ two and a half.

Why The Hokies Could Cover The Spread

Grant Wells is the new starting quarterback for Virginia Tech, starting all three games in the young season. Wells started his college career at Marshall and is in his first season with the Hokies. The former transfer has thrown for 651 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions this season. Wells was the Conference USA freshman of the year in 2020. Wells has added 66 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Keshawn King leads the team with 175 rushing yards, adding one touchdown. Jalen Holston leads the team with two rushing yards and ranks second with 126 rushing yards. Kaleb Smith is the team’s leading receiver with 131 yards and one touchdown. Stephen Gosnell and Nick Gallo are the other two Hokies with triple-digit receiving yards.

Virginia Tech has allowed just 12.3 points per game to opponents, clearly, their lone loss was not squarely on the defense. Dax Hollifield leads the team with 23 tackles, registering three tackles for a loss and one sack on the season. CJ McCray and Cole Nelson lead the team with two sacks each, as Virginia Tech has registered nine as a team. Armani Chatman has the team’s lone interception.

Final West Virginia-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

Expect a ton of offense in this one for West Virginia.

Final West Virginia-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: West Virginia -1.5 (-114), over 50.5 (-110)