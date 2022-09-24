The Wisconsin Badgers take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Check out our college football odds series for our Wisconsin Ohio State prediction and pick.

The Wisconsin Badgers have been such a consistent team over the past 12 years. They played in the first Big Ten Championship Game in 2011. They played in three of the first four Big Ten title games, five of the first seven, and six of the first nine. They regularly won the Big Ten West Division championship and stamped themselves as a 10-win program which — while not on the same plane as Ohio State — was usually more productive and successful than Jim Harbaugh and Michigan. Wisconsin being very, very good has been the norm in college football over the past 12 years.

This year, that level of stature — and the respect which accompanies it — doesn’t seem very secure or assured for the Badgers. They lost at home to Washington State in Week 2 of the season. Their offense looked terrible. Their offensive line was outplayed by Washington State’s defensive line. That’s the biggest reason for coach Paul Chryst to be concerned. Wisconsin hangs its hat on offensive line play, and without that, the Badgers are utterly lost. This is a huge game — not just because of the opponent, but also because the Badgers badly need to show they can play physically and with force against quality athletes on the other side of the line of scrimmage. Wisconsin might lose this game, but the Badgers at least need to physically measure up. If they don’t, it will be a very long week for this team as it heads into October.

The Ohio State Buckeyes finally went wild on offense. After scoring only 21 against Notre Dame and only 45 against Arkansas State, the Bucks needed to hang a really big number on Toledo to feel that things were normal and proceeding smoothly as they headed into Big Ten play against Wisconsin.

Does 77 points do the trick? Yes, it should. This was the high-octane, supercharged offense Ohio State fans expected to see at the start of the season. We all know Wisconsin wants to drag Ohio State into the mud and play a slow, ugly game. Ohio State wants to unleash the full potency of its offense and get its receivers into open space versus the Badgers’ corners and safeties.

Here are the Wisconsin-Ohio State NCAAF Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Wisconsin-Ohio State Odds

Wiconsin Badgers: +18.5 (-110)

Ohio State Buckeyes: -18.5 (-110)

Over: 56.5 (-115)

Under: 56.5 (-105)

Why Wisconsin Could Cover the Spread

The Badgers have the playing style needed to cover the spread against Ohio State. They just need to execute it. Wisconsin didn’t execute anything well in the loss to Washington State. That game was an eye-opener which showed how far the Badgers have to go before they reach a respectable standard of play on the offensive side of the ball. That embarrassment should wake up this team and elicit a strong, physical performance from an embattled offensive line. Expect a proud, passionate effort from Wisconsin in the trenches, which is how it can control the ball and keep it away from C.J. Stroud and the rest of the Ohio State offense.

Why Ohio State Could Cover the Spread

After finally busting loose against Toledo, Ohio State will enter this game fully confident that it can hang a big number on a slower, less athletic Wisconsin defense. The Buckeyes also have a defense which will not allow Wisconsin to control the ball very long. Ohio State’s defense can put the squeeze on the Badgers and create a game in which Wisconsin players are exhausted early in the second half. OSU can pile on the touchdowns in the second half and pull away.

Final Wisconsin-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

This is a stay-away game. Wisconsin almost certainly won’t win, but it could slow the tempo of the game and cover. Ohio State could easily run away with this one if it gets on a roll. If you insist on a pick, lean to Wisconsin.

Final Wisconsin-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin +18.5