The Worldwide Leader locked up the CFP with a massive deal.

ESPN and the College Football Playoff are in agreement on a six-year, $7.8 billion extension that will make the network the home of the tournament through the 2031-32 season, according to Nicole Auerbach of the Athletic.

However there are still some details to be finalized between ESPN and College Football Playoff leaders.

Says Auerbach, “The full contract’s completion is still contingent on CFP leaders finalizing details of the expanded format in the wake of the implosion of the Pac-12. The CFP’s management committee and board of managers have meetings scheduled for next week and continue to work through the complicated process of settling their outstanding issues. The ESPN deal will not be ratified until the commissioners and presidents vote on the structure and financials of the expanded CFP. ESPN senior vice president of communication Josh Krulewitz and College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock both declined to comment.”

The $1.3 billion per year deal is a huge increase in value over the current College Football Playoff deal, which has two years remaining at an average payment of $608 million per year.

The deal would give ESPN control over most Division I college sports championships, excluding the men’s basketball tournament, which is televised by CBS, TNT and their sister networks through 2032.

In early January, ESPN and the NCAA announced a new eight-year, $920 million contract that gives the network the rights to 40 championships, including the women’s basketball tournament.

It was reported just over a month ago that the two sides had begun talks on a potential eight-year deal.