Week 7 of college football was one that most had circled well before the season even began. The slate was packed with top-tier games between ranked opponents, rivalry clashes, and critical conference showdowns that will undoubtedly shape the season's end. That means our college football power rankings were in line for quite the reshuffling.

The highlight of the weekend was No. 2 Ohio State's trip to face No. 3 Oregon in what was a high-stakes Big Ten showdown. By the time Ohio State quarterback Will Howard hit the ground and the final whistle blew, Oregon had pulled off a thrilling 32-31 win, solidifying the game as an instant classic. It's the type of game that will live in Oregon football lore for years to come.

So how did Oregon's Week 7 performance shake up our college football power rankings? Let’s dive in and find out how the weekend's epic results have impacted the national landscape.

1. Texas Longhorns (previously 1)

Texas football holds firm at No. 1 in our college football power rankings. Although Quinn Ewers showed some early rust, he and the Longhorns eventually took control, walking out of the Cotton Bowl with a commanding 34-3 win over Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry. However, the biggest test of the season looms next week when Georgia heads to Austin. It will be interesting to see if Texas can hold onto that top spot after facing the defending champs.

2. Oregon Ducks (previously 4)

Oregon football now boasts one of the most impressive wins of the season after taking down No. 2 Ohio State in Week 7. Some might argue that the Ducks deserve to be the outright No. 1 team in the country, regardless of the poll. This week's ranking between 1 and 2 was especially tough to decide, but two factors kept Oregon from claiming the top spot. First, they had a shaky start to the season. Second, the Ducks have yet to face a significant road challenge.

On the other hand, Texas went on the road to Ann Arbor and beat Michigan, maintaining their status as the most complete team in the country so far.

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (previously 2)

The loser of the Oregon-Ohio State matchup was likely to remain in the top 5, depending on the margin of defeat. Ohio State football only dropped one spot in this week's power rankings, despite Will Howard's clock mismanagement at the end of the game, which cost the Buckeyes a potential game-winning field goal. Even with the narrow loss, Ohio State remains firmly in playoff contention and has plenty of time to rebound as the season progresses.

4. Georgia Bulldogs (previously 3)

The Bulldogs take a drop in our rankings, not only because of the Ohio State-Oregon result, but due to their own inconsistencies this season. While Georgia managed a 41-31 win over Mississippi State on Saturday, the performance was less than convincing. This was a Mississippi State team now sitting at 1-5 overall and winless in SEC play. For a Georgia squad with championship aspirations, only beating the worst team in the SEC by 10 points is cause for concern. Next weekend's road game against No. 1 Texas will be the true litmus test for the Bulldogs.

5. Penn State Nittany Lions (previously 5)

Penn State got a firsthand look at the new Big Ten landscape when they traveled to Los Angeles to face USC. The Nittany Lions nearly let the West Coast vibes derail them, but they held on for a gritty overtime victory. It wasn’t Drew Allar's best outing, as he threw three interceptions—his first multi-interception game, after having only two in his career up to that point. The true standout of the game, however, was Tyler Warren, who put on a versatile performance, playing multiple roles. He threw, ran, and caught passes, keeping USC on their heels and proving to be the game-changer Penn State needed.

6. Miami Hurricanes (previously 7)

The Miami Hurricanes caught a break with an off week in Week 7, yet still managed to climb up to No. 6 in our college football power rankings due to movement elsewhere. Now, the Hurricanes will face a pivotal test as they hit the road in Week 8 for an important ACC matchup against Louisville.

7. Alabama Crimson Tide (previously 9)

Alabama once again faced struggled in Week 7, narrowly escaping with a 27-25 win over South Carolina. The Gamecocks had several opportunities, with the ball bouncing their way throughout the game, but they couldn't finish off the Crimson Tide. This was a crucial win for Alabama, especially after the upset loss to Vanderbilt the previous week. However, with a challenging Week 8 matchup looming in Knoxville against Tennessee, this may be the Crimson Tide's last week in the top 10.

8. LSU Tigers (previously 10)

The Tigers were down 17-7 with just a few minutes left in the first half against Ole Miss, never holding a lead the entire game. Yet, LSU managed to pull off a stunning overtime win in Week 7. This victory has set both teams on different paths, with LSU climbing into the top 10 of both our college football power rankings and the AP Poll, landing at No. 8. LSU keeps it's College Football Playoff hopes alive.

9. Clemson Tigers (previously 11)

Clemson makes its long-awaited return to our college football power rankings top 10 after dominating their last five opponents. This week, the Tigers delivered a 49-14 thumping of Wake Forest, continuing their impressive run after their Week 1 loss to Georgia. Quietly but surely, Clemson is finding its stride just as conference play is hitting full swing, positioning themselves as a team to watch as the season progresses.

10. Tennessee Volunteers (previously 8)

After suffering their first loss of the season to Arkansas, Tennessee narrowly escaped with a 23-17 overtime victory against rival Florida at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. The win was enough for the Vols to barely hang on to a top 10 spot in our rankings, though they dropped out of the AP top 10. Tennessee’s once-daunting offense has struggled in recent weeks, and it’s been their defense that has stepped up to secure wins. With Alabama looming in Week 8, the Vols will need to continue playing their best at home to stay in playoff contention.

College football power rankings post-Week 7 teams 11-25

Utah was knocked out of our college football power rankings this week after their upset loss to Arizona State on Friday. In his return, quarterback Cam Rising threw three interceptions with no touchdowns.

On the other hand, Iowa State finds itself just outside our Top 10, sitting at 6-0 for the first time since 1938. However, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels also dropped out of the top 10 after blowing a 17-7 lead and losing in overtime to LSU.

Meanwhile, there are still five more undefeated teams in our rankings from spots 12 to 25, including BYU, Pitt, Indiana, Navy, and Army, each continuing to make their case as teams to watch.

The biggest mystery of them all is still Missouri. They're back in for this week, but that one lopsided loss to Texas A&M–plus a couple of other close calls–was a huge downer to a team that was suspect to begin with.

11. Iowa State Cyclones (previously 14)

12. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (previously 12)

13. Texas A&M Aggies (previously 13)

14. Ole Miss Rebels (previously 6)

15. BYU Cougars (previously 15)

16. Boise State Broncos (previously 16)

17. SMU Mustangs (previously 18)

18. Pittsburgh Panthers (previously 20)

19. Kansas State Wildcats (previously 21)

20. Indiana Hoosiers (previously 23)

21. Nebraska Cornhuskers (previously 22)

22. Michigan Wolverines (previously 17)

23. Missouri Tigers (previously not ranked)

24. Navy Midshipmen (previously 24)

25. Army Black Knights (previously 25)