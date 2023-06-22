The LSU Tigers take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in a winner-take-all national semifinal game. Our College World Series odds package has our LSU Wake Forest prediction and pick. Find out how to watch LSU Wake Forest.

This is a true semifinal game in the College World Series. Wake Forest beat LSU in the second game of the CWS, the winners' bracket game which set up the rest of the tournament. LSU won an elimination game against Tennessee and then beat Wake Forest on Wednesday to set up this winner-take-all game. The loser is out, while the winner advances to the CWS championship round against the Florida Gators, who eliminated TCU on Wednesday in Omaha.

Wake Forest's pitching had dominated in Omaha through the first two games, but LSU was able to score five early runs against the Demon Deacons in the Wednesday victory. Omaha's ballpark is a decidedly pitcher-friendly yard, especially in the power alleys and toward straightaway center. The only decent chance for hitters to hit home runs in Omaha is to go down the lines, especially curling the ball around the foul poles. Balls hit toward the middle third of the outfield usually die before they get to the wall because the dimensions are so expansive. College baseball's postseason is filled with insane shootouts at the regionals and the Super Regionals, but then once the transition is made to Omaha, the sport becomes a lot more pitching-centric with a lot less scoring. One should expect a pitcher's duel to begin with, but the two pitchers in this game — Rhett Lowder of Wake Forest and Paul Skenes of LSU — have been arguably the two best pitchers in college baseball this season. It's a classic matchup, with the winner to face Florida for the 2023 national championship.

Here are the LSU-Wake Forest College World Series odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College World Series Odds: LSU-Wake Forest Odds

LSU: -1.5 (+138)

Wake Forest: +1.5 (-182)

Over: 7.5 (-125)

Under: 7.5 (-106)

How To Watch LSU vs Wake Forest

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch LSU-Wake Forest LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why LSU Could Cover The Spread

The argument for the Tigers begins and ends with Paul Skenes, who shut down Tennessee earlier at this tournament and who has been a rock of dependability for the Tigers all season long. LSU gives Skenes the ball. He goes at least seven innings if not more. He's good for at least 100 pitches if not 120. He is pitching on regular (four days) rest, so it's not as though his pitch count needs to be limited. LSU needs to send Skenes to the mound with the season on the line. The Tigers don't have the luxury of saving him for a potential Game 1 against Florida on Friday. They have to get to Friday first and then see what they can do with their pitching staff. Skenes dominating Wake's batting order is the surest path to victory for LSU.

Why Wake Forest Could Cover The Spread

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons lost to LSU on Wednesday, but now they get a second chance against the Tigers. Wake-LSU battles have been intense in Omaha, with the losing team scoring just two runs in each of the first two meetings. Runs will be at a premium, so Wake needs an elite pitcher. Rhett Lowder has been that elite pitcher for the Demon Deacons all season long. There is no better guy to send against Paul Skenes than Lowder, who can match the LSU ace pitch for pitch in what could be a classic pitching duel. Keep in mind that LSU is giving a run and a half on the run line, so Wake Forest will cover if it loses by just one run. Given how low-scoring this game is likely to be, the odds are really good that Wake can keep this game close. This game does have a 3-2 score written all over it.

Final LSU-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

Skenes or Lowder? It's a tough call, but Omaha games are generally close and low-scoring. Going by that logic, Wake probably covers and the game goes under.

Final LSU-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick: Wake Forest +1.5, under 7.5