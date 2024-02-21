Colman Domingo admitted even his is unsure what a potential place in the MCU looks like and if it would even involved Kang the Conqueror.

The future of Kang the Conqueror inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a point of speculation for months now, with many fans wondering if the MCU would pivot to another villain or recast Kang. One of the names fans have thrown around as a possible replacement for Jonathan Majors is Colman Domingo, though the actor, himself, seems uncertain as to what his potential future in the MCU could look like.

Domingo touched on his potential future in the MCU while speaking with Vanity about his career and some of the aspirations he still has on the big screen. He admitted that, while there have been discussions in the past, his potential place in the cinematic universe as the new Kang or someone else entirely is one that even he has plenty of questions about.

He added that he was aware of his name being thrown around by fans as a potential replacement for Majors, though they did catch Domingo by surprise when they first emerged online.

“My team has had conversations with Marvel about some aspect of the MCU for years,” Domingo told the outlet. “Do I know this to be true or not? I actually don’t know. I feel like my team doesn’t bring me something unless it’s real. So I don’t know.”

Colman Domingo if the rumors of him being cast as Kang are true: “My team has had conversations with Marvel about some aspect of the MCU for years. Do I know this to be true or not? I actually don’t know.” (Source: https://t.co/uFDXOUJihF) pic.twitter.com/Wi814v9Zc8 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 21, 2024

“There’s hearsay, there’s conversations, but I’m not even sure because I feel like nothing comes to me until something’s real. But I’d be down with it.”

While Domingo has been working steady on stage and screen since the mid-1990s, the actor has experienced a career high-point over the last five years with notable appearances across TV and film. Some of his more prominent roles over that time included Victor Strand on AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, William Burke in 2021's Candyman, and Albert “Mister” Johnson in 2023's The Color Purple.

It remains to be seen, though, if he is ultimately tapped to replace Majors as Kang in the MCU or if Marvel Studios pivots to a villain such as Doctor Doom, which was also rumored to be a possibility.