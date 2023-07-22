The Powerpuff Girls battle against the Tigers of Asia! Check out the Women's World Cup series with this Colombia-South Korea odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Colombia enjoyed being called Las Chicas Superpoderosas and is one of the best teams in the CONMEBOL region. The team is currently ranked 28th in the FIFA Ranking and has qualified for three FIFA Women's World Cups, in Germany 2011, Canada 2015, and Australia–New Zealand 2023.

Called the Taegeuk Ladies, South Korea is currently ranked 17th in the FIFA rankings. The South Korean women's team has qualified for three FIFA World Cups in 2003, 2015, and 2019.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Colombia-South Korea Odds

Colombia: +170

South Korea: +165

Draw: +210

Over 2.5 Goals: +124

Under 2.5 Goals: -158

How To Watch Colombia vs. South Korea

TV: UNIVERSO, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock

Stream: fuboTV, Peacock Premium, UNIVERSO NOW, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FIFA+, YouTube

Time: 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT

Why Colombia Will Beat South Korea

Returning to the global stage after missing out four years ago, Colombia will be making its third appearance at the Women's World Cup. In their previous appearance in 2015, they were grouped with France, Mexico, and England, managing to score in each of their three group games and earning their only World Cup win to reach the knockout stages in third place.

Colombia's run-up to the World Cup has been eventful. Under Nelson Abadía's guidance, Colombia has had a mixed bag of results leading up to the World Cup. Last year was generally positive, with only one loss, the Copa América Femenina final to Brazil, between July and the end of 2022. This year, they have scored in all seven matches they played, but only two of those ended in victory.

With their final preparation match against the Republic of Ireland was abandoned after 20 minutes due to overly physical play. This marks their first appearance in the World Cup since 2015 when they were eliminated by eventual winners USA. In their last three matches, Colombia secured a 0-2 victory against Panama before drawing 1-1 with them. They also had a 2-2 draw against China in their most recent outing. Over their last 10 internationals across all tournaments, Colombia won four matches, drew four, and suffered two defeats. During these 10 matches, Colombia scored a total of 13 goals and conceded 12 in total, but still managed to keep four clean sheets.

Their run to the Copa América Femenina final marked their third silver medal in the last four editions of the competition. They had a perfect record before that game, winning all five matches en route to the final. Colombia boasts some recognizable names who are shining in the Spanish league. Manuela Vanegas (Real Sociedad), Mayra Ramírez (Levante), Leicy Santos (Atlético Madrid), and Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid) all play in Liga F and will be key to Colombia's hopes of progressing out of the group stage. Among Colombia's top performers at the Copa América Femenina were the trio of Ramírez, Vanegas, and Caicedo, each scoring two goals. As for injuries, there are no reported concerns

Why South Korea Will Beat Colombia

The Women's Asian Cup runners-up, South Korea, hold the next-best ranking (17th) in their group according to FIFA rankings. This will be their fourth appearance at the Women's World Cup and their third in a row. However, their 2019 campaign was disappointing as they were eliminated in the group stage without securing any points.

In the previous Women's World Cup, South Korea reached the round of 16, which was their best performance in the tournament to date. This upcoming match will be the first time these two teams have faced each other, and it's possible that they might neutralize each other's efforts. Historically, their record in World Cups has not been strong, facing tough opponents like Norway, France, and Brazil in their previous three appearances. They have conceded multiple goals in eight of their 10 World Cup matches and have failed to score in six of them.

In their most recent three matches, South Korea achieved back-to-back victories against Zambia, first winning 5-2 and then 5-0, before defeating Haiti 2-1. They also participated in the Arnold Clark Cup at the beginning of 2023, where they put up strong fights against Belgium and Italy but suffered two 2-1 defeats. Over their last 10 international matches across all competitions, South Korea secured six wins, suffered three losses, and had one draw.

While South Korea's 3-4-2-1 formation is geared towards solid defensive play, they lack numbers in midfield to control the game. Notably, there are no reported injuries in the team. South Korea will heavily rely on their all-time leading goalscorer, Ji So-yun, to deliver strong performances in attack. Having made the joint-most appearances (145, tied with Cho So-hyun) for the national team, Ji has scored a record 67 goals. Her presence in the WSL history is highly regarded, particularly during her time with Chelsea where she won six league titles and four Women's FA Cup titles in eight years.

Final Colombia-South Korea Prediction & Pick

This match could potentially end in a tie game, as each team seems in equal form. A low-scoring battle is expected which will either end in a goalless or 1-1 deadlock.

Final Colombia-South Korea Prediction & Pick: Draw (+210), Under 2.5 goals (-158)