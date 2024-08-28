ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

One of the most polarizing brands in all of the sport, very few experts and fans of the sport know what to expect from the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024. Will a similar 4-8 result and a failure to live up to the hype play out? Or will the Buffaloes break out in Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders' second year in Boulder? It is almost time to find out! Join us for our college football odds series where our Colorado win total prediction and pick will be revealed.

Storming out of the gates with a perfect start in September, Coach Prime's debut as head coach of Colorado was a sight to behold. However, the fun did not last long as the Buffaloes won one game the rest of the way and even finished with a last-place finish in the final year of the Pac-12 Conference. Nonetheless, it was Prime that improved the football program mightily in comparison to the year before when CU may have been the worst team in the country after a 1-11 record in 2022. With their sights high in year two of the Coach Prime era in Boulder, could Colorado end up being in the national conversation by season's end?

Here are the college football win total odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Colorado Win Total Odds

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

Why Colorado Will Hit The Over

On paper, Colorado's skill positions rank among the best in the nation. Last season, the Buffaloes demonstrated their ability to score points and effectively utilize a diverse group of wide receivers. With the addition of talented transfers such as former Florida Atlantic wideout LaJohntay Wester and ex-Vanderbilt pass-catcher Will Sheppard, their receiving corps is even stronger this year. The return of Jimmy Horn and Travis Hunter further ensures a wealth of playmakers at the wide receiver position this fall. Moreover, with Shedeur Sanders under center, Colorado will enjoy a significant advantage at quarterback. Sanders, who possesses first-round draft pick potential, could prove too challenging for opposing defenses to handle.

However, Colorado's inability to meet expectations last season can largely be attributed to a lack of depth, particularly on the offensive and defensive lines. The Buffaloes' offensive line, which allowed a school-record 56 sacks, was among the weakest in the country. While any improvement in their ability to run the ball and protect Shedeur Sanders will be crucial, even a modest enhancement could significantly contribute to their goal of exceeding a 5.5-win total this season.

Furthermore, the defense should be massively improved as well. Look no further than All-Big 12 first-team B.J Green and former Arizona State Sun Devil to provide a dangerous element to the Colorado pass rush. In addition, newly acquainted cornerbacks DJ McKinney and Preston Hodge may put the clamps on opposing wide receivers for CU's secondary.

Why Colorado Will Hit the Under

In 2024, the Buffaloes have once again transformed their entire roster through the transfer portal. After signing a whopping 72 new scholarship players last fall, Coach Prime and the Buffaloes once again dipped their toes in the transfer portal to bolster the roster. With 61% of last year's transfers no longer a part of the team, Prime was forced to replace his entire offensive line and also many names at other positions.

While the overall depth of this team should not be as bad as last season, CU is going to have to get lucky in the injury department. In year two of the Coach Prime experience, Colorado still lacks bodies compared to other big-time college football programs, and if the injury-bug ends up rearing its ugly head, then it could end up spelling bad news for the Buffs.

Outside of not protecting the quarterback, it was the other side of the football that caused massive migraines for Colorado and Coach Prime fans everywhere. Defensively, CU ranked as the fourth-worst in the nation giving up 453 yards per game and finishing 124th in scoring defense with an average of 34.8 points allowed per game. Improving this unit will require significant adjustments and the integration of several new players. Clearly, CU

Lastly, Colorado's schedule doesn't do them any favors whatsoever. At first glance, the Buffs face off with five teams that are ranked in the preseason Top-25 poll. While it's an easier schedule compared to a season ago in the Pac-12 where there was an abundance amount of elite quarterback play, it won't be a cakewalk for Colorado in 2024.

Final Colorado Over/Under Win Total Prediction

Despite all of the noise surrounding the Colorado football program during the offseason, the win total that currently sits at 5.5 seems to be far too low. Expect mass improvement from the Buffaloes this season.

Final Colorado Over/Under Win Total Prediction: Over 5.5 (-128)