The Colorado Buffaloes football team has arrived. If that wasn't evident in their Week 1 win over TCU, then perhaps their Week 2 thumping of Nebraska helped. The Buffaloes beat the Cornhuskers 36-14, making them 2-0, already surpassing their record from last season of only one win. Head coach Deion Sanders kept many guessing all offseason if he and his newly revamped Buffaloes team were merely all talk and no walk, but through two weeks, the now No. 18 ranked Colorado football team has made a disturbance through all of college football. But it should also be remembered — it's just Week 2.

Should Colorado football fans be concerned?

Sports fans are notorious for overreactions, whether good or bad. If you're a Colorado football fan, you have some reason to be excused for optimistic overreactions after the years of misery you've been put through. Already shouting for “We want Bama” — why not? It's cute, fun, and no one thinks too seriously of it. No one has had Colorado as a must-see team in decades, and they have never been as popular as a brand as they are right now — and it's all because of Sanders, Coach Prime. In two weeks, he's already outdone the Buffaloes' win total from last season. Granted, that wasn't hard to do, but nonetheless, it's impressive considering how terrible last year's team truly was. But it's still early in the season, and we're just really getting to know this new Buffs team helmed by Sanders. This team, like all others in college football, has its weaknesses and areas of concern. So what's Colorado's?

2. Protecting Shedeur Sanders

What's been one of the biggest points of interest for the Buffaloes entering the season was just exactly what kind of roster they were going to have. It goes without saying that it was going to be much improved from last year's squad, but still, no one quite knew what to expect with some 50-plus new scholarship players.

Shedeur, coming from Jackson State with his father, Deion, lit up the stat sheets during his two seasons at the HBCU school. But no one really thought to look that over, only instead focusing on his last name. Shedeur's skill set is translating well at the FBS level, as has been proven with his six touchdowns to no interceptions through two games. He just has to stay healthy now.

Through two games against TCU and Nebraska, Shedeur has been sacked 12 times. Eight of those sacks came against the Cornhuskers, where the offensive line struggled to protect their prized quarterback. The Nebraska football team was obviously the better of the two defenses that Colorado has faced so far, as they held the Buffaloes to only 13 points through the first half. Shedeur was lucky to stay healthy after the win but already suffering double-digit sacks through two games is definitely an area of concern. This team will go as far as Shedeur takes them as he has proven to be the true leader of this team. Priority number one for Colorado for the rest of the season is keeping him healthy, especially with the schedule about to pick up in a few weeks.

1. Travis Hunter overhaul

We know how talented Travis Hunter is. You can see it every time he touches the field. His presence alone is enough to disturb both opposing defenses and offenses. But how long can he keep up playing both sides of the ball in a demanding Pac-12 schedule?

In Week 1 against TCU, Hunter played a whopping 152 snaps (per The Sporting News), playing offense and defense, at noon in the hot and muggy Fort Worth, TX heat no less. He was able to haul in 11 catches for 119 yards, drawing two pass interference penalties as a wide receiver. On defense, he was targeted just nine times and gave up only three catches for 52 yards, making four tackles, three pass breakups, and an unbelievable interception in the red zone.

Against Nebraska, he once again played a majority of the game on both sides of the ball. On offense, he played 69 of 77 snaps for three catches and 73 yards. On defense, he played 57 of 63 snaps for four tackles and one pass breakup.

Rightfully so, he's considered the Shohei Ohtani of college football. But as we've now seen with Ohtani — playing both ways takes its toll on an athlete. Ohtani is now requiring his second Tommy John surgery once the Los Angeles Angels go into the offseason. Hunter plays a much more physical sport than Ohtani, where there's really no comparison between baseball and football. It goes without saying that Hunter is an integral part of this team as he has been one of the cornerstone players to Sanders' success as a coach, going all the way back to his recruitment. Playing close to almost 300 snaps through only two games has to be concerning to the Colorado football coaching staff, no matter how talented he is. With the beef of their schedule coming up at the end of the month with USC and Oregon, Colorado can't afford to lose him.