Deion Sanders and Colorado are riding high into their Week 2 matchup with Nebraska. After winning a shootout against TCU to open their season, the Buffaloes are feeling great about their chances to push their record to 2-0 during their ongoing matchup against their longtime rival Nebraska. Before the game, Sanders found yet another way to make himself even more popular among Colorado football fans.

Sanders has quickly become a fan favorite at Colorado, and it's not exactly hard to see why. While there was a lot to take in from their season-opening win against the Horned Frogs, some fans noticed strange “L” or “D” patches on certain Colorado players' jerseys. Ahead of their matchup with Nebraska, Sanders explained what those patches stood for.

"L is for leaders. D is for Dawgs." @DeionSanders explains the "L" and "D" letters on the @CUBuffsFootball jerseys 😤 pic.twitter.com/GxentByhHs — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) September 9, 2023

Deion Sanders is turning into a master of motivation, and he found a new unique way to get his players fired up with these jersey patches it seems. Rather than sticking the typical “C” patch, which stands for captain, on certain players jerseys, Sanders opted to change up the labels and broaden the distinctions here it seems.

Given how well the team played to open the season against TCU, it's safe to say they have responded in a positive manner to Sanders' coaching methods. And against Nebraska, chances are the Buffaloes will continue to roll to start the season. Sanders always seems to have different ways to get his players going, and it shouldn't come as a surprise that this small jersey detail has caught so much attention among fans.