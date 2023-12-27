Deion Sanders recently said that Colorado football would never be snubbed like Mike Norvell and Florida State were.

Colorado football coach Deion Sanders recently sat down for an interview with Stephen A. Smith, and one of the topics was Florida State getting snubbed from the College Football Playoff despite having an undefeated record. Sanders said that he would not have been snubbed if it was Colorado in that spot.

“Coach (Mike) Norvell coached his butt off and we can't take nothing away from him,” Deion Sanders said to Stephen A. Smith, according to Brad Crawford of 247Sports. “But the real question that you have is would you leave me out of the college playoffs? Ain't no way in the world. We're box office. You got to see this unless you're crazy. I wish I had the problems that coach Norvell has.”

The decision by the committee to leave Mike Norvell's Florida State football team out of the College Football Playoff, and put Alabama in instead, was a controversial one for many. Florida State got left out as a result of the injury to quarterback Jordan Travis, which took him out for the rest of the season. Mike Norvell's offense struggled after Jordan Travis' injury, but the team was able to squeak out wins to get to 13-0.

Florida State will take on Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Saturday, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. The outcome of that game will fuel narratives on either side, no matter who ends up winning. Colorado did not make a bowl game this season, something Deion Sanders hopes to change next year.

Sanders hopes to one day get Colorado football in the conversation for the College Football Playoff. That should be easier as the playoff expands to 12. Regardless, Sanders' take on the Florida State topic is interesting, and maybe it is something that will be put into practice at some point in the next couple of years.